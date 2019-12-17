ARCHBOLD — Archbold Area Board of Education members considered a brief agenda at the last meeting of the year and recognized a retiring board member.
Superintendent Jayson Selgo presented a gift to John Downey who is completing his second term on the board. He has served Archbold Area Schools for 40 years beginning in 1979 as a guidance counselor, football coach for 30 years, track coach for 28 years, and a board member for the past eight years.
The board approved donations of a 3D printer valued at $329 from an anonymous donor for the high school science department, and $322 from Ladies at Miller Brothers for the elementary media center.
In personnel, Justin Dominique was offered a one-year contract as district maintenance/custodian for the 2019-20 school year. Kierstyn Repp was approved as a student sub-custodian for the 2019-20 school year.
In other action, board:
• approved a resolution establishing a capital project fund.
• approved financial reports and transfers.
• set the organizational meeting for Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. in the media center, with Jeremy Hurst serving as president pro tem. The regular board meeting will be held Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.
• entered into an executive session to discuss personnel, with no action taken when back in open session.
