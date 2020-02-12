ARCHBOLD — Looking at future needs to house students in the Archbold Area Schools, superintendent Jay Selgo presented updates at the February meeting of the board of education.
The master plan and enrollment report assessment to be done by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) has been completed. At this time, there are three basic options. The first is to maintain the current middle school. The second is to renovate existing structures to accommodate determined grade configurations. The third option is to build a stand-alone middle school.
The district steering committee in collaboration with Garmann/Miller and Associates will review the plan, evaluate the current space in the elementary, middle and high school, and then determine what the best option is for the district in the future. The school district has an interim service agreement with Garmann/Miller to assess district needs, assist in community meetings, formulate proposed district improvements, as well as manage and coordinate efforts to provide information to the school district and community about the scope of the project.
Selgo also noted that he and Christine Ziegler, district treasurer, met Jan. 29 with a group of school district representatives and county auditors to determine collectively what the best option is to ensure that the Rover Pipeline pays their fair share. An appeal has been submitted for the Rover Pipeline tax valuation conducted by the Ohio Department of Taxation on the basis that the valuation for property tax purposes is significantly higher than the amount reported in pre-construction estimates. Energy Transfer is the parent company.
In personnel action, the board approved Jessica Short as a lunchroom monitor/study hall aide for the 2019-20 school year, effective Jan. 21. One-year contracts were offered to Lana St. John and Elijah Alvarado as classified subs for the 2019-20 school year.
In other action, the board:
• approved Selgo as the district designee for public records training for board member term in 2020.
• accepted an anonymous donation of $1,250 for the Archbold football program.
• approved January 2020 financial reports.
• approved continued membership to the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved an overnight football team trip to Camp Palmer, July 22-23.
• accepted the amounts and rates determined by the budget commission and authorized the necessary tax levies and certify them to the county auditor.
• okayed the submission of the current five-year forecast and the district schedules of debt in place of the tax budget to the county budget commission.
