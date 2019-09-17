ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Board of Education approved several personnel items at Monday’s meeting.
One-year contracts for the 2019-20 school year were offered to Dana Hilfinger (50%) and Jessica Miller (50%), junior high trip coordinators; and Jennifer Cobb, junior high assistant band director.
One-year supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year were offered to Local Professional Development Committee members Dorothy Lambert (chairman), Royal Short, Bryan Miller, Rob Mahnke and Amy DeLong; and one-year supplemental contracts were offered to student learning objectives (SLO) members Michele Bagrowski, Ryan Throne, Beth Voll, Jan Lindsay and Matt Shields.
Lynlee Reinking was approved as a homebound tutor for the 2019-20 school year. Angel Huerta and Darlene Sauder were offered one-year contracts as classified substitutes for the school year. Student sub custodians approved were Trevor Short and Zach Rocha. The board approved 0.25 additional hours for Tiffanie Kruse and Diana Fridley as substitute secretaries.
Teachers/paraprofessionals approved for one-year contracts for the grades K-4 after-school program were Amy Delong (coordinator), Crista McCabe, Mindy Gruenhagen, Ben Gericke, Jamie Zagarella, Jason Bacik, Andrea Thiel, Shannon Schmucker, Jeff Benecke, and Miranda Bzovi. Teachers/paraprofessionals approved for grades 5-8 program were Michele Bagrowski (coordinator), Jan Lindsay, Maria Croninger, Bryan Miller, Brenda Beck, Andrea Nafziger, Tom Walker, Dawn Rupp, Dave Walker, Kevin K. Miller, Miranda Sumpter, Kristina Bowerman, Jessica Miller and Kara Rosene.
Also approved were high school/middle school athletic workers for the 2019-20 school year, and one-year supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 spring coaches.
The board accepted the resignation of Jason Baun as building supervisor, effective Sept. 13.
One-year contracts for the 2019-20 school year resident educator mentors were approved. Those are resident educator Rebecca Gerig, year 2, mentor Shelly Conway; Chelsey Smith, year 2, mentor Jennifer Cobb; and resident educator Joseph Williams, year 3, mentor Krysti Bowerman.
The board also approved donations of $3,000 from the Athletic Boosters for football uniforms, $1,960 from the Athletic Boosters for cross country uniforms, $500 from an anonymous source for the volleyball program, $2,000 from an anonymous source to the football program for helmets, and $570 from the Thresher’s Reunion for the girls tennis program.
In other action, the board:
• approved transportation shared service agreements with Edgerton Board of Education effective Aug. 19, and with Fulton County Schools.
• approved ENGIE Resources LLC Master Electric Energy Sales Agreement beginning January 2020 through the January 2022 billing cycle.
• approved the immediate disbandment of the Archbold Area Local Schools classified sick leave bank and dissolve the balance by returning donated days to current Archbold Area Local School employees per the Ohio Attorney General opinion.
• accepted the $40,000 safety and security grant awarded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
• held an executive session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.