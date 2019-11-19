ARCHBOLD — Archbold Area Board of Education approved two donations when meeting in regular session Monday.

Terry Henricks Ford donated $2,000 to the schools which raised through the Fall Drive 4 UR School fundraiser. An anonymous donor gave $180 toward the 2019-20 yearbooks for students.

Personnel items also were considered. The board approved a one-year supplemental contract for Greg Kuhlman as winter high school concessions manager for the 2019-20 school year; and approved Sue Gerig and Patricia Wyse as classified subs for the 2019-20 school year.

The board approved Eric Pollitz as a volunteer boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year.

One-year supplemental contracts were offered to Chelsey Smith (60%) and Courtney Froehlich (40%) as high school musical directors for the 2019-20 school year; and Nate Kester (50%) and Josh Voll (50%) as musical director assistants for the 2019-20 school year.

A one-year contract was approved for Kenzie Stickley as sub bus driver for the 2019-20 school year pending background check and all requirements for bus driver certification are successfully met.

In other action, the board:

• approved a variety of policies changes.

• approved appropriation modifications

• approved the annual food and beverage standards report.

• approved the five-year forecast.

• set the next two board meetings for Dec. 16 and Jan. 13 beginning at 5 p.m.

