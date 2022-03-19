ANTWERP — Antwerp Local Schools’ Innovation and Aquaponics Center has received a large anonymous donation and a couple others.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Miller informed the district’s board of education during its meeting Thursday night that three gifts were shared with the district for the center.
An anonymous donor gave $40,000 to be used for equipment, the Paulding County Master Gardeners volunteers gave $170 for the hydroponics system, and the Sweetwater Chophouse in Defiance donated some abstract art pieces to be displayed in the center.
Miller explained there are several parts to the Innovation Center: the Discovery Lab for younger students, the Fab Lab for middle school students and the Media Center where students learn about journalism. There is also a large greenhouse connected to the center by a corridor.
He said “originally this was an outdoor patio area — an area where students could eat in the spring and fall.”
Asked how the center complemented the local farming economy, Miller said, “well, because this is a heavy agricultural area, we wanted to look at how we could innovate for the future in a space that provided a means of growing protein and plants together. What we came up with is a controlled environment where a safe food source — fish — is grown in water and the plants are given nutrients from the fish.”
Miller also said the educational opportunities are many in this model speaking specifically about water science through learning how to make water samples, economics through learning to sell what is grown, and media through reporting about the endeavors.
“We placed second in the nation in an innovation competition, being beat out by a school in Texas that had a drone lab,” said Miller.
He also shared that the school district was featured in the Tech and Learning Magazine as a finalist for the “most innovative learning spaces award.”
