Antwerp Local School recently donated over $1,000 to Christmas for Kids after a friendly competition involving the teachers. Students put money into teacher bins, and the "winning" teacher had to kiss a pig. To help generate more funds, third grade teacher Jared Eklund agreed to wear lipstick when kissing the pig if students reached the goal of $1,000. Students met the goal, so on Dec. 9, Eklund kissed the pig on the morning announcements.
