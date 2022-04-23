ANTWERP — At Thursday’s school board meeting here, Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller announced that he had been invited to attend a global summit in Europe.
According to Miller, the Education First Institute for Cultural Exchange Global Leadership Summit will be held this year in Berlin, Germany, July 6-17. He and 35 other superintendents from around the U.S. will join together to work with top students and educators from around the world.
The summit’s goal is to help the educators and students “understand the global focus on well-being and our evolving thoughts on how to achieve it as well as bring back actionable steps to their districts,” according to Miller.
The 12-day summit focused on learning and professional development, will take place in four cities — Berlin, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic; Vienna, Austria; and Budapest, Hungary.
Miller also shared with the board a report of the progress of the Innovation and Aquaponics Center, as well as a list of summer projects planned for it. The list of projects includes carpeting, a new sidewalk from the building to the ballfield complex and repairs/sealer for the parking area.
According to report of the Travis Lichty, middle/high school principal, 70 students are scheduled for graduation on May 22. Pending completion of all requirements, the board approved the list of students.
Licthy also informed the board that the Junior/Senior Prom is scheduled for May 7. The after-prom event was planned for Georgetown Entertainment, Fort Wayne. Both events were approved by the board.
Senior academic awards will be given the evening of May 11, said Lichty, with the last day for seniors being May 13.
In other news, the board:
• approved the purchase of laptops and Chromebooks from X-Tek Partners at approximately $89,310.
• approved supplemental contracts for the Washington, D.C. trip co-advosors: Alyssa Saylor, at 75%, and Mary Smith, at 25%.
• approved supplemental contracts for 2022-23 year: Doug Billman, varsity boys basketball coach; Scott McMichael, varsity girls basketball coach; Ashley Malfait, varsity volleyball coach; Dustin Carnahan, varsity wrestling coach; Kelly Bradbury, high school co-cheer coach (50%); Amber Foust, high school co-cheer coach (30%); and Jennifer Schoenauer, high school co-cheer coach (20%).
• approved one-year, non-certified contracts for 2022-23: Dan Wiedman, custodian; Paul Adams, bus driver; Joseph Grimes, cafeteria staff; and Mary Zinser, cafeteria staff.
• approved two-year, non-certified contracts for 2022-23 and 2023-24: Charie Peters, EMIS/superintendent secretary; CW Harper, bus driver; Jennifer Schoenauer, cafeteria staff; Tasha Shull, cafeteria staff.
• approved one-year teaching contracts for 2022-23: Kelly Bradbury, Jon Short, Kurt Tempel, Rich Weirich and Lyndsey Miller; and a five-year contract with Elyse Boyer, director of curriculum and technology/innovation.
• approved three-year contracts for: Christen Bauer, Mary Lillemon, Marie Plassman, Jason Hale and Alyssa Saylor; and a continuing teaching contract with Krista Runk.
• approved continuing, non-certified contract for 2022-23 for Kyle Kauser, transportation director/maintenance.
• approved part-time and full-time summer workers as well as student workers for 2022-23.
