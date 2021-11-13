• Paulding County
Public hearing:
Antwerp Local School District officials will hold a public hearing and provide an opportunity for comments on how the district plans to spend its IDEA Part B and other federal grant funds. This hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Antwerp Schools administration office at 303 S. Harrmann Road, Antwerp.
