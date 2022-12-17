Receives donation

Geenex Solar, LLC, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., with branches in Dublin, and Indianapolis donated $2,000 to Antwerp Schools at Thursday night’s board of education meeting. The company is involved with the solar project between Antwerp and Hicksville. Shown here are Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller (left) and Dave Gulden, Geenex representative holding the donation check.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

ANTWERP — A solar power company with ties to Antwerp made a donation to the school board here on Thursday evening.


