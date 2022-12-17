ANTWERP — A solar power company with ties to Antwerp made a donation to the school board here on Thursday evening.
Dave Gulden from Geenex Solar, LLC, presented a check for $2,000 to the Antwerp Local Schools board.
“We are early stage solar utility skills solar developers,” said Gulden. “We are involved with the project in Carryall and Hicksville townships area between here and Hicksville. ... It’s a long process, and very regimented with the way permitting works, so we get involved early in communities.”
He said that the monies could be used for the STEAM program at the school.
“Geenex wants to continue our collaboration and partnership with the community,” he added. “There are some Legos I understand that are pretty cool for the STEAM learning.”
Elyse Boyer, curriculum and technology integration and innovation director for the school district, reported on the use of those monies as well as a recent grant the school received.
“We received $5,000 from the Ohio STEM Learning Network,” she reported. “It was from a grant we wrote called ‘build your future.’ Our first purchase is 25 boxes of Legos for the Innovation Center to build and design different things for elementary levels. They like those project-based, hands-on experiences. And for the high school students we purchased a class set of bench robots which go with coding ... the students can have that hands-on experience with programming them. ... This set will replace the current ones which are older and are dying on us.”
Boyer also reported that third-grade testing results have returned with successful marks.
In his report Miller said that a quote had come in for the electrical project he had reported in November.
“The last meeting I said that we had meetings with American Electric Power (AEP) regarding the power lines down by the football and track complex,” said Miller. “We have been getting some quotes, and one of the options they gave us was to put the lines underground at our cost. We got a real good quote that came in this last week, so we will plan to go ahead and plan the power line that goes out to the transformers at the end of the football field will go underground. That will eliminate all of those transformers on that north end there. It will look a lot cleaner.”
Middle/High School Principal Travis Lichty reported that academically speaking the school is wrapping up 2022. Both Lichty and Elementary Principal Tracey Stokes reported that there were numerous absences due to illness.
“I think we had 65 (students) by the end of the day,” said Stokes. “We have sent many more home that we would on a normal basis, but there has just been so much sickness. We wanted to err on the side of safety.”
“It was better on our end,” reported Lichty. “We were only in the 40s.”
In other news, the board:
• set the organizational meeting for 2023 on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. with Sarah Schuette as president pro-tempore.
• heard from Harold Gottke, technology director, about security upgrades and multi-factor authentication log-ins for staff.
• approved the updated academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
• heard a report from Miller about a recent trip to New York City to a conference.
• approved an overnight trip to Chicago, Ill., April 28-30, for band and choir with Andrea Newell and Mary Smith as chaperones.
• authorized Miller, Lichty and Gottke to attend the Future of Technology Conference in New Orleans, Jan. 23-26.
• approved several contracts for employment, supplemental coaching and maintenance.
• approved Ohio School Boards Association dues at a cost of $3,807.
