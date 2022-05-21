ANTWERP — The local schools here have received a high ranking from the magazine U.S. News and World Report.
Superintendent Marty Miller informed the Antwerp Board of Education of the national ranking during its meeting Thursday evening.
“U.S. News and World Report has named us one of the highest ranked schools in the nation and second in northwest Ohio — Tinora beat us out by just a few points,” said Miller.
(Tinora ranked 133rd in Ohio while Antwerp was ranked 162nd.)
Using some of the school’s technology, Miller had a large banner made that will be placed in the entrance hallway to the school.
“We had one of these banners hung up that we had to order and it cost us about $400; this banner was made in our innovation center on our large printer,” he noted.
Also at the meeting were Marsha Bennett, Dennis Price, Mike Kauser and Jeff Clark of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2405. The group formally donated almost $9,000 to the school. The money was used to purchase a new LASER engraver for the school’s state of the art Innovation and Aquaponics Center.
The four arrived before the school board meeting on Thursday and were given a tour of the center by Harold Gottke, director of technology, and Miller. There they got to see the machine that was purchased with the donated funds.
At the meeting the Eagles’ donation was recognized and formally accepted.
Treasurer Kristine Stuart gave a brief summary of her five-year forecast for the school district highlighting that, though income tax receipts were up 11% from last year, the district still had some deficit spending. Stuart also said that the district did have a positive cash balance and that the spending to date was under budget. Overall, Stuart’s report reflected positive financials for Antwerp Schools.
In his report, Miller told the board that enrollment remains steady.
“We have 732 students enrolled and this year about 52 “young fives” were enrolled as well ... Open enrollment also remains steady,” said Miller.
He also updated the board about the building and grounds.
“We had a donation from the Marilyn Overmeier that was designated for trees in our prairie garden. Those trees have been planted ...,” said Miller.
In other news, the board:
• approved the rate of $100 per day for substitute teacher pay.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the Antwerp Education Association to contract with Elevate K-12 for a foreign language teacher.
• approved several supplemental contracts for extracurricular activities.
• accepted resignations of Mary Zinser, cafeteria staff and Paul Adams, bus driver.
• approved an overnight trip for the yearbook staff to St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 8-11, chaperoned by Amy Sorrell, yearbook advisor.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school girls basketball to Hope College, Holland, Mich., July 14-16, supervised by Coach Scott McMichael.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school boys basketball to University of Findlay, June 20-21, supervised by Coach Doug Billman.
• approved negotiated agreement between the Antwerp Education Association and the Antwerp Board of Education for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
• met in executive session to review negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment.
