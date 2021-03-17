Antwerp Schools collect food for local pantry
Photo courtesy of Antwerp Schools

On Friday, students and staff at Antwerp Elementary School lined the main hallway of the school to watch a cereal box domino run. Over the course of two weeks, students donated 343 boxes for the run. The event was organized by the Antwerp High School student council, which will now donate the boxes to the Antwerp Food Pantry. A video of the cereal domino run can be viewed on the school's Facebook page. Here, high school student council members, including junior Gaige McMichael (in the foreground), set up the domino run on Friday afternoon.

