ANTWERP — In a routine meeting Thursday, the Antwerp Local School Board congratulated coach Scott McMichael and the varsity golf team for a non-routine season.
The team was congratulated for capturing the sectional title for the first time in school history. The team placed second behind Wayne Trace at GMCs.
The cross country team was also acknowledged, with the varsity girls coming in third in the GMCs and the boys finishing sixth. They will run in districts this weekend in Ottawa.
In other business, the board:
• approved a policy to make all school grounds smoke-free; previously, smoking was only prohibited on certain sections of the grounds.
• was told of parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 29 and 31.
• noted an upcoming veterans’ assembly at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 8. All veterans and their guests are invited to attend.
• briefly discussed a renewal of a 3/4% tax levy for operating expenses. The levy, if approved, will last five years. Local voters will decide on the levy on Nov. 5.
• was reminded of the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference on Nov. 10-12 in Columbus.
• discussed the Zoom interactive television system, which is currently being put together. When completed, the program will allow for online training and teaching.
• granted superintendent Martin Miller professional leave in order to become part of the China Bridge Delegation. Miller will spend Oct. 21-29 in China. He expressed hope that an Asian teacher can be brought over to Antwerp to teach Chinese to the students. The Zoom program could also provide conferencing with other school systems who may have students wanting to learn Chinese as well.
• granted professional leave to director of technology Harold Gottke, who will travel to a conference regarding uses for educational space in Milwaukee on Oct. 23-25.
• approved the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 28-Nov. 1. The trip will be supervised by advisers Zac Feasby and Alyssa Saylor.
• allowed an overnight stay for the softball team at the Ashland Softball Tournament on April 17-18, 2020. This will be supervised by coach Krista Ordway.
• okayed an overnight trip for the yearbook class to the Ohio Scholastic Media Association Spring Convention at Kent State University on April 3-4, with adviser Amy Sorrell as superviser.
• heard a student of the month program has been initiated this school year for grades K-5.
• heard third-grade English language arts testing will be next Wednesday and Thursday.
• discussed school security measures. Plans are to place fences on the south end of the building and provide a playground area composed of AstroTurf. Cameras have also been installed at the new concession stand.
• noted an elementary fire safety day on Oct. 17.
• noted grandparents’ day Oct. 20 at the school.
• heard an ailing school vehicle has been traded in to Pierce Automotive for a nearly new Buick Enclave. This can be used for staff members to attend conferences and workshops.
• was reminded of the Oct. 31 senior citizen breakfast at the school.
• noted a school book fair during the week of Oct. 28.
• acknowledged the work of Dangler Excavating, which recently accomplished drainage work on the football field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.