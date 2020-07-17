ANTWERP — Thursday's Antwerp Local School Board meeting dealt with plans for the 2020-21 school year, which will begin on Thursday, Aug. 20.
"We are working on rearranging rooms and social distancing," said Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller.
A partial list of rules for the new school year is as follows:
• Students in grades 3-12 and staff must wear face coverings. If they ride buses, face masks will be required from the time students get on the bus until the time they leave the buses at the end of the day. Social distancing will also be practiced on buses.
• Emphasis will be placed on social distancing procedures, hand washing and hand sanitizers as well as masks.
• School buses will be cleaned after the morning and afternoon routes are completed.
• Parents are asked to assist in educating their children on the importance of maintaining safety routines.
• Parents are also encouraged to drop off and pick up their children at school if they can.
• Students will have their temperatures taken as soon as they enter the school building.
• Spacing of students will be practiced in classrooms, and the times elementary students will leave the classroom will be refined.
• Eighteen-inch dividers will be installed creating barriers between each student in the cafeteria.
• New drinking fountains are currently being installed; students will bring water bottles to fill from these new fountains, which are being constructed according to safety procedures.
• Complete regulations for the school year are available at the Antwerp Schools web site.
• Students will also have the option for remote learning of classwork. Those without internet access will be able to use computers to receive controlled data from the school. Parents wanting to keep their children at home should alert school offices beginning Aug. 1.
• Students testing positive for the coronavirus will be quarantined at home for at least 14 days; remote school instruction will be provided during that time.
In other business, the board:
• noted the school year's beginning was pushed back a day from original plans. Christmas vacation this year will be from Dec. 21-Jan. 1, with the year scheduled to conclude May 19, 2021.
• heard the school finished the 2019-20 year in the black.
• noted the replacement of carpeting in music rooms. Ongoing construction projects are wrapping up in other areas of the building as well.
• approved an overnight trip to Clear Lake, Ind. for the volleyball team on Aug. 7-8. Coach Paul Stoll will supervise.
• heard the Vantage Vocational School All-Boards Dinner has been moved to September following original scheduling in March,
