ANTWERP — Antwerp Local Schools Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting Monday night and elected officers.
Sara Schuette and Jayme Landers again will hold the positions of president and vice president, respectively. Anita Bok remains student liaison, Bob Herber will be the Ohio School Board Association liaison and Vantage liaison remains Dennis Recker. Superintendent Martin Miller took an opportunity to thank the board and honor them for their years of service.
“January is Board Appreciation month,” said Miller. “Our board has a total of over 62 years of serving and that is something to celebrate. This has been a consistent board since my eight years of tenure here and these are good people to work with. We don’t always agree on everything but we all work well together.”
The board also made annual authorizations for both Miller and Fiscal Officer Kristine Stuart. Both the treasurer and superintendent are paid positions for the district and receive their authority from the board to pay bills, make investments, interview employees and attend personal development classes.
As such, the board passed several motions allowing Stuart and Miller to do business for the district.
Miller also reported that he will be going is ready for the Future of Technology Conference in New Orleans, La., that he will attend on Jan. 23-26. He, along with high school principal, Travis Lichty and information technology director, Harold Gottke will attend the event where Miller has a presentation planned. Miller also said that he will do the same presentation at the AASA conference in February.
Following the organizational meeting, the board met in regular session with a few highlights. The board:
• accepted the resignation of Gregory Bryant, custodian, effective Jan. 31.
• approved a contract with Tony Dangler, custodian, effective Jan. 17-June 30.
• approved several supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved out-of-state travel for Miller to attend the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) Conference, San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 15-18.
