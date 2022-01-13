ANTWERP — Organization for the 2022 board and announcement of a possible award for the Antwerp Schools filled out the agenda at the local school board’s January meeting Monday evening.
Board President Sara Schuette presided over the organizational meeting where she was reappointed as board president.
Assuming her role, Schuette swore in three board members for a new term: Bob Herber will be serving a sixth term; Anita Bok will be serving her fifth term; and Jayme Landers will be serving her second full term.
Jayme Landers was once again appointed as the Vice-President. Bob Herber was appointed to serve as the legislative liaison to the OSBA. Anita Bok was appointed as the student achievement liaison to the OSBA.
The board set the 2022 board meeting dates. The February meeting will take place on February 15 at 6 p.m. All other monthly meeting will take place on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education Room. The exceptions to this meeting time are June, July and August which will take place at 5 p.m.
The board approved the financial report provided by treasurer Kristine Stuart.
Elementary Principal Tracey Stokes gave a brief report of events coming up during the next two months. She also shared that the spring kindergarten screening is tentatively scheduled for April 1 and 4.
Travis Lichty, the middle and high school principal gave a brief report that included information regarding the start of the second semester and successes of the winter sports programs.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Miller shared that January is designated as School Board Recognition month. Miller presented board members with certificates and shared the following information about the current board:
“January is School Board Recognition Month and a chance for all of us to say thanks to our school board members for the important work that they do for our school. The positive leadership of the board members and their concern for the well-being of the students in our district continue to make Antwerp a great place to work, a wonderful place to go to school, and a source of community pride. Our current Board of Education has 50+ years of experience leading our school district. The number of years of experience of this board is a rarity in many school districts. Bob Herber is completing his twentieth year, Anita Bok is completing her sixteenth year, Dennis Recker is completing his tenth year, president Sara Schuette is completing her sixth year, and vice president Jayme Landers has served on the Board for the past 4 1/2 years.”
Miller also shared that he recently received word from Tech and Learning Magazine that Antwerp Local Schools Innovation and Aquaponics Center construction project has been selected as a Finalist Award and possible selection as the “Most Innovative Learning Spaces” Award.
The Awards program recognizes exceptional administrators in select regions around the country who are leading innovation in their school districts. Miller will travel to Orlando Florida January 24th to receive the Finalist Award and possible selection as the “Most Innovative Learning Spaces” Award.
While in Orlando, Miller and Antwerp Curriculum and Technology Director Elyse Boyer will also present at the Future of Education Technology Conference January 27, on the subject, “Digital Engagement Learning Characteristics of Generation Z and Alpha”.
The board approved the following consent items:
• the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Substitute list for the current month and provide reasonable assurance that all active
members on the list have a position as a Substitute Teacher or Coach on an as-needed basis with the Antwerp Local School District.
• supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year: Jason Hale, head track coach; Zac Feasby, head baseball coach; Krista Ordway, head softball coach; Andrew Reyes, ass’t. track coach; Sam Williamson, ass’t. track coach; Susan Jewell, junior high track coach; Jared Eklund, junior high track coach.
• a resolution to participate and authorize the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise, receive bids and purchase one (1), 84 passenger bus.
• substitute bus driver, David Parrish
• resignation of Nicole Phares as cafeteria worker effective Jan. 3, 2022.
