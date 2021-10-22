ANTWERP — The Antwerp Schools Board of Education heard updates on some grounds plans and an update on COVID-19 quarantine protocols from the Paulding County Health Department during Thursday’s meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller noted that the Innovation Center’s construction is ongoing with footers for the greenhouse being poured, though some materials have not been received due to supply chain issues. The district has also heard plans for the range building to be constructed between the softball/baseball field complex and the school and are working with Garmann Miller on blueprints as the planning process continues.
Miller also noted that the county’s health department has changed rules on quarantining, mainly the protocols for contact tracing, by allowing that a student in a contact tracing situation can still attend school in person but would have to wear a mask for 10 days. That could be reduced to five days if the student had a negative COVID-19 test. Miller pointed out that Antwerp has gone a week and a half without any students quarantining and that Thursday’s 20 overall absences were the fewest the school has had all school year.
Technology director Harold Gottke informed the board that the safety grant that the school had applied for through the state of Ohio would include an upgrade to the public address system that would reach the whole campus, along with security camera coverage of thee elementary playground, field house, football field and range building area and an upgrade to antivirus software. The district should know by December or January 2022 whether they will receive grant funds.
Miller also noted that he has been invited to join an exclusive group of school administrators at the District Administration Leadership Institute Superintendent Summit in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3-5. All expenses will be covered by the institute for the summit, which will provide a forum for research and development with 70 superintendents from across the country.
The board went into executive session following the meeting to consider matters required to be kept confidential by law. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• approved supplemental contracts for Rachel Williamson (mini-Archer volleyball coach, freshman girls basketball coach), Jason Hormann (JV boys basketball coach), Sam Williamson (eighth-grade boys basketball coach), Craig Good (seventh-grade boys basketball coach), Aaron Taylor (mini-Archer boys basketball coach, volunteer boys basketball assistant coach), Shelly Billman (eighth-grade girls basketball coach), Jessie Arnold (seventh-grade girls basketball coach) and Anna Gideon (Title I services at Divine Mercy Catholic School).
• approved Shawn Schuette as JV girls basketball coach and Jason Landers as freshman boys basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Dave Phillips, Martin Miller, Scott McMichael and Travis Lichty as after-school van drivers and Phillips as a full-time bus driver.
• approved Monday, Nov. 29 as a waiver day for staff in-service.
• approved an out-of-state professional development trip for Martin Miller, Harold Gottke and Elyse Boyer to the Future of Education Technology Conference in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 25-28, 2022.
• approved a resolution to continue Paulding County Business Advisory Council participation with the partnership of the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.
