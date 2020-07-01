ANTWERP — Antwerp Schools superintendent Dr. Martin Miller outlined potential planning for the 2020-21 school year with the Antwerp Board of Education in their monthly meeting Tuesday.
School safety was the main topic of Miller's report to the board, as the state's schools await announced guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday for guidelines to operate for the 2020-21 school year.
"We know what we have to do, we've worked with the superintendents, the health departments and nurses, we're waiting on guidelines from the governor," said Miller. "We hope that the county is at an OK level and the intent in Paulding County is to restart school as normal in the fall, but meeting the guidelines already set."
Miller noted that the planning in place involves three options, the first being a full re-open with temperature checks, social distancing, facemasks for students during portions of the school day and parents bringing students to school if possible.
Recognizing that the main plan may face issues of practicality, Miller outlined alternate plans of a hybrid with half of the students in the school building and half getting home education in two-week periods or a third plan to continue learning in the fall in the same manner of the remote teaching done during the spring semester of the 2019-20 year.
"There's a lot of talk by a lot of people," said Miller. "On July 9, the three county schools will reconvene with the county health director and submit our plans."
A large amount of supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year were approved for the following staff members:
Mary Smith (elementary music program, high school/middle school choir concerts, show choir, elementary musical/dinner theater and high school/middle school musical production director), Andrea Newell (band director, elementary music program), Wade Sisson (scholastic team advisor, academic booster advisor, junior class co-advisor, senior class advisor, STEM coach), Alicia Hook (junior class co-advisor), Amy Sorrell (yearbook advisor), Harla Long (National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society advisor), Kyle Zartman (sophomore class advisor), Zac Feasby (eighth grade class advisor, Washington DC trip co-advisor), Alyssa Saylor (seventh grade class advisor, Washington DC trip co-advisor), Lisa Jordan (art club advisor), Betty Smazenko (elementary student council advisor), Jassmine Reyes (high school and middle school student council advisor), Susan Jewell (STEAM coach), Tina Kennedy (STEM coach), Christen Bauer (STEM coach), Jeff Tomlinson (STEM coach), Kayla Bagley (public relations coordinator), Sam Smith (audio/visual manager), Dan Lehman (Friday school supervisor), Pat Miesle (Friday school supervisor), Courtenay McMichael (Friday school supervisor), Drew Altimus (athletic director) and Crystal Brooks (assistant musical director).
Treasurer Kristine Stuart noted the total receipts for the month of May ($394,576.69) and expenditures ($961,857.31) while looking ahead at potential revenue shortfalls for the upcoming year, expecting a 10 percent cut from the state foundation.
Stuart also noted that the final collection on the original bond levy for the construction of the current school building would be in 2022 with the approval of a resolution to levy the renewal of the Permanent Improvement Levy beginning in 2022 on the board's agenda Tuesday.
"We ended up in the black," said Miller. "Our district is in a good financial situation. Obviously, we don't like to lose money we were expecting, but all things in mind, we're in good shape."
Elementary principal Tracey Stokes explained that kindergarten screening would be held Aug. 5-6 and that 45 students were expected for the screening, noting that they do expect that number to go up with late registrations leading up to that date.
In other business, the board:
• recognized Vantage Career Center and Antwerp juniors Jordan Buerkle and Rylyn Lengacher for their competition in the virtual Future Health Professionals state competition in April. Buerkle finished third of 92 and tested again in the virtual international conference June 24-27.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list for the current month.
• approved a $500 donation by family members of former Antwerp bus driver Marilyn Overmyer, who passed away May 30. Miller noted the money may go towards a tree to be planted in recognition of the work she did for the district.
• approved the elementary, middle school and high school handbooks for the 2020-21 school year.
• heard from Miller that the district was a finalist for a $25,000 grant from Monsanto Chemical Co. in conjunction with the future innovation and hydroponics center to be built at Antwerp Schools.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office regarding a school response officer.
• approved appropriations for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, along with the administrative salary schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
