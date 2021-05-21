ANTWERP — The Antwerp Schools Board of Education heard the district’s five-year forecast and wrapped up 2020-21 school year business during Thursday’s monthly meeting.
District treasurer Kristine Stuart noted to the board that last fall, estimates from the state of decreases due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been given but the actual decreases in revenue for the district were not as negative as anticipated. The estimated decrease in real estate tax income was projected to be around four percent but instead was up 1.7% while an estimated 10% decrease in income tax revenue was only about 0.5%.
Stuart also explained that the five-year forecast for the district does project a positive cash balance over each of the next five years but that deficit spending will also occur, though not to the degree previously expected.
In his report to the board, superintendent Dr. Martin Miller noted that a pair of trees will be planted near the bridge to the Prairie Garden on the school grounds by local landscaper Chris Banks on behalf of the Marilyn Overmeyer memorial fund.
Miller also explained funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), money issued to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been received and that the district is determining how best to spend the $649,521 by Dec. 2024.
A requirement is that 20% of the funding has to go towards addressing learning losses by district students. Miller noted that an after school program for intervention and enrichment activities for struggling students would be a way to utliize some of the funds for a 90-day program over each of the next three school years. Some of the money will also be used for equipment for the innovation center and hydroponics center that will be constructed at the school. Much of the money will go towards the construction of a fitness center and fieldhouse near the baseball and softball fields on the school campus, the building of which would create a space on school grounds for the wrestling team to practice while also serving as a space for concession stands and indoor batting cages for baseball and softball.
Miller concluded his address to the board by noting some coronavirus-related numbers for the district over the 2020-21 school year, explaining that of 96 staff members, 30 tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the school year and 145 total days of school were missed by staff. 48 percent of both high school and elementary students were quarantined at least one day during the school year, with 45 percent of middle school students doing so.
The board went into executive session following the conclusion of agenda items to consider matters kept confidential by federal law and state statutes. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• heard from Miller that information on the new Instant Connect Alert system and app will go out to parents on July 1.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list for the current month.
• approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year: Sam Smith (audio/visual manager), Andrew Newell (marching band director, elementary music programs), Mary Smith (high school musical director, show quote, middle school/high school choir concerts, elementary musical programs, elementary musical/dinner theatre/variety show), Zac Feasby (assistant football coach, 50%), Paul Cottrell (assistant football coach, 50%), Joe Beregszazi (assistant football coach, 50%), Jarod Martenies (assistant football coach, 50%), Andy Messmann (assistant football coach, 50%), Derek Smalley (assistant football coach, 50%), Harlee Walk (assistant cross country coach), Alicia Hook (junior high cheer coach), Jason Hormann (JV boys basketball coach), Aaron Taylor (boys basketball mini-Archers), Jeremy Kosch (junior high wrestling coach), Jason Hale (weightroom supervisor, 50 percent) and Kayla Bagley (public relations coordinator).
• approved the purchase of one 84-passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council for $99,616.
• approved Shawn Schuette as junior varsity girls basketball coach and Jason Landers as freshman boys basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved one-year non-certified contracts for Tasha Shull and Jennifer Schoenauer as cafeteria workers for the 2021-22 school year and approved Shull as a summer bus custodian.
• voted to approve 2021-22 membership in the OHSAA.
• approved a resolution accepting the Community Reinvestment Area exemption agreement with JL Property Management LLC.
• OK’d an out-of-state professional development training for Travis Lichty and Harold Gottke on June 17-22 in Nevada.
• OK’d an overnight trip for the high school boys basketball team to the University of Findlay June 16-17, to be supervised by coach Doug Billman, and a trip for the high school girls basketball team to Hope College in Holland, Mich. on July 12-14, to be supervised by coach Scott McMichael.
• approved an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for services provided at the Independence Education Center from April 21-June 30.
• approved a quote from Loop Asphalt for parking lot repairs and sealing.
• approved Derek Hines and Ali Reinhart as part-time summer workers.
• approved a one-year memorandum of understanding with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for a School Resource Office for the 2021-22 school year.
