ANTWERP — During a brief regular session Thursday, the Antwerp Local Board of Education and superintendent Dr. Martin Miller discussed several building and grounds initiatives that will take place in the coming months.
A 60x60-foot playground area composed of astroturf will be installed next to the present playground area, and a fence will be erected around the perimeter of both areas in order to promote safety.
Additionally, plans are to have renovations at the school’s field house to allow exterior access to restroom areas during the spring sports season.
Discussion also continues with architects regarding construction of the school’s new innovation center.
In other business, the board:
• approved a five-year contract extension for middle/high school principal Travis Lichty.
• will hold an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 7, with Sara Schutte as president pro tem. The regular board meeting will follow.
• discussed fifth-grade DARE graduation, which was held Dec. 16. Gabriella Snyder was the essay winner, with Clare Ehrhart, Aiden Hook, Michael Rohrs and Keira Spyker receiving honorable mention notices.
• noted Brayden Fuller and Estee Lichty as respective winners of the grades 4-5 and middle school spelling bees. Respective runners-up were Briley Bagley and Hannah Molitor. The Paulding County bee will take place Feb. 6.
• noted outstanding Christmas program performances from the bands and choirs.
• discussed an upcoming in-service day on Jan. 17. Discovery Education will provide professional development for the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.