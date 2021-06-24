ANTWERP — The Antwerp Schools Board of Education held its monthly meeting in person Wednesday evening with a light agenda, discussing the upcoming fiscal year along with a look ahead to a partnership with county schools for the Paulding County Opportunity Center .
Treasurer Kristine Stuart informed the board that the revised certificate listed an estimated $18,878,241 available to appropriate, a figure matched by $11,072,631 in appropriations for the coming year and an estimated cash balance of $7,910,000 heading into the next school year.
The board also heard that first grade teacher Brittni George will be taking maternity leave in the early part of September and that in November, a motion to approve parental leave for the remainder of the school year will be brought forth. Elementary school principal Tracey Stokes will be putting someone in place as a long term substitute with interviews for the position taking place next week.
Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller informed the board that the proposed aquaponics center will be sent out for bid in the coming days with bids likely to be required back by July 20. Miller will also let district residents know via the school website about accessing the new public alert system for the district and the mobile app for the system.
In regards to the Opportunity Center, Miller opened up discussion to the board regarding the use of the former Parc Lane Training Center in Paulding as the new alternative school program in conjunction with the Paulding and Wayne Trace school districts. The three districts are putting the proposal before the board in their June meetings before seeking approval at the July meeting.
“I want to thank Paulding Exempted Village Schools and (superintendent) Ken Amstutz,” said Miller. “Paulding’s run the brunt of things, purchasing the facility and orchestrating language to make sure things are covered correctly. We appreciate their work.”
The board went into executive session at the end of the meeting regarding the hiring of a public official with no action taken.
In other business, the board:
• heard from Vantage Career Center liaison Dennis Recker that Antwerp students are part of a construction for a spec house in Van Wert that should be completed by June 27 and will go for sale at auction on July 22. In addition, a pair of Antwerp students earned the first-ever phlebotomist certification at Vantage.
• congratulated Leslie Pollock on a seventh-place finish in the discus at the Division III state tournament and the Antwerp baseball team on a Division IV regional appearance.
• approved supplemental contracts for Toni Winslow (JV volleyball coach), Alex Wobler (eighth grade volleyball), Becca Harvey (seventh grade volleyball), Brooks Rohrs (junior high head football coach) and Chris Walters (junior high assistant football coach).
• approved the amended certificate and revised appropriations for fiscal year 2021 along with permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2022 and the Ohio School Plan for fiscal year 2022 liability and property insurance.
• approved lunch prices for the 2021-22 school year with no increase to the elementary ($2.80) and high school/middle school ($2.90) prices and a 40 cent raise for adult prices to $4.
• approved ticket prices for athletic events: high school events ($6); junior high events ($4); all-season tickets (family $300, adult $100, student $70) and fall sports only tickets (family $150, adult $50, student $35).
• approved the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services plan.
• approved the fiscal year 2022 service contract with Western Buckeye Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the Northern Buckeye Educational Council NOVA agreement for the 2021-22 school year and approved a waiver to opt out of career technical education for Antwerp Middle School.
• approved professional development training out of state for Monica Recker on July 19-22 in Florida.
