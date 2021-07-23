ANTWERP — The Antwerp Local Schools Board of Education approved a joint agreement for cooperative operation of the Paulding County Opportunity Center during Thursday’s monthly meeting as one of the three schools joining in the center’s use.
Along with Paulding Exempted Village Schools and Wayne Trace Local Schools, the three will utilize the joint educational program at the Paulding County Opportunity Center, formerly known as Parc Lane Training Center. The Antwerp board also approved the lease agreement with Paulding Exempted Village Schools in association with the Opportunity Center.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Miller notified the board that in working with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center and its federal funding, the district will be able to hire Bailey Graber as a substitute teaching assistant at no cost to the district.
Miller also explained that preliminary state testing results had been received. Miller noted that though Antwerp historically has tested above the state average and did so again this past year, there were numbers that did concern him in certain areas.
The board was informed that the bids for construction of the Innovation and Aquaponics Center had been received after a meeting Thursday. Those bids were discussed in the executive session and will be made public knowledge and considered for approval at the board’s next scheduled meeting on Aug. 19.
The board went into executive session at the conclusion of the regular meeting to consider the employment of a public employee or official. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
— approved supplemental contracts for the following staff members: Kyle Zartman (sophomore class advisor), Wade Sisson (scholastic team advisor, academic booster advisor, senior class advisor, junior class co-advisor, STEM coach, D wing), Alicia Hook (junior class co-advisor, co-assistant musical director), Courtenay McMichael (freshman class advisor), Alyssa Saylor (seventh grade advisor), Harla Long (National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society advisor), Lisa Girlie Jordan (art club advisor), Betty Smazenko (elementary student council advisor), Jassmine Reyes (high school and middle school student council advisor), Susan Jewell (STEM coach, E,F,G wings), Tina Kennedy (STEM coach, A wing), Christen Bauer (STEM coach, B wing), Jason Hale (STEM coach, C wing), Amy Sorrell (yearbook advisor), Rachel Dillon (co-assistant musical director), Crystal Brooks (co-assistant musical director) and Dan Lehman (Friday school supervisor).
— accepted the resignations of intervention specialist T.J. Hammer and special education and preschool director Joshua Hoeppner.
— approved a one-year teaching contract for Kelli Bradbury as intervention specialist for the 2021-22 school year.
— heard from treasurer Kristine Stuart that in fiscal year 2021 the district will not be deficit spending through the end of the year.
— approved a vision impaired service agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year.
