ANTWERP — Staff contracts were a major part of Thursday's Antwerp Schools Board of Education meeting as multiple summer work positions were filled along with a bevy of teaching contracts.
In his address to the board, superintendent Dr. Martin Miller noted that the building and grounds committee will meet with Garmann Miller Architects to review plans for the Innovation Center on the school's campus and get a more narrowed-down cost estimate incorporating cost changes in building materials.
Miller also noted that the school did receive a $20,000 grant from the EPA towards the purchase of a new bus for the school system and that the school's bus garage received an excellent rating during its inspection by the Ohio State Patrol.
The upcoming dedication of a historical marker to commemorate the 1887 Reservoir War. The dedication will take place at the intersection of Canal and High Roads in Crane Township at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, with a reception to be held in the Antwerp Schools auditeria to follow with author/historian Jane Nice and Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Michael Wehrkamp.
In their principals' reports, high school/middle school principal Travis Lichty and elementary principal Tracey Stokes noted that spring testing will be commencing in the coming weeks on April 21-22 and 28-29 as well as May 5-6.
Lichty informed the board that senior awards will be held on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in the auditeria and that prom is on as scheduled, with masks and social distancing still in effect. The traditional walk-through at Grant's Catering will not be held, however.
Commencement will be held in person in the high school gym on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. with each graduate allotted five attendees.
Technology director Harold Gottke informed the board that the school has received Chromebooks for students as well as 22 Windows laptops and also that some of the wireless internet hot spots the school had received for remote learning had some issues with overheating and that Verizon would be supplying replacements.
The school will also be transitioning out of the Honeywell alert service to a new service and that parents will be notified in May for access to the new service and any changes/aspects it provides.
In other business, the board:
• approved Thursday, May 20 as a professional development day for staff.
• approved the classified and administrative salary schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved an amendment to the current contract of Elyse Boyer to add One Need Assessment Coordinator.
• approved one-year non-certified contracts for Lynn Bute (part-time outside maintenance, April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), Dan Wiedman (custodian, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) and Paul Adams (bus driver for 2021-22 school year) and continuing non-certified contracts for Jan Hoeppner (bus driver), Andrew Messmann (director of facilities) and Nicole Phares (bus driver/cafeteria staff).
• approved supplemental contracts for Scott McMichael (girls basketball varsity head coach), Doug Billman (boys basketball varsity head coach, Dustin Carnahan (wrestling varsity head coach) and Ashley Malfait (volleyball varsity head coach).
- approved Luke Krouse and Kaden Phares as part-time summer workers, Alexandra Lehman, Zachery Devall, Rylan Brooks, Lydia Krouse, Lydia Brewer, Kyliegh Logan, Gaige McMichael and Luke Krouse as STS student workers for the 2021-22 school year and Madison Ruen as STS manager for the 2021-22 school year.
- approved a resolution to participate and authorize the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise, receive bids and purchase one 84-passenger bus.
- approved the following teaching contracts: one-year (Jon Short, Kurt Tempel, Rick Weirich), two-year (Jared Eklund, Ashley Malfait, Derek Smalley, Kendra Cottrell, Alex Wobler), three-year (Julie Bok, Chad Cox, Monica Recker, Doug Billman, Cord Ehrhart, Wade Sisson, Jeffrey Tomlinson) and continuing (Brittni George, Zachary Lee, Sara Schaper, Katlyn Scharr, Ryan Zuber).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.