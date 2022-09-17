ANTWERP — The local school board here is pleased with its state report card.
Superintendent Martin Miller reported that the Antwerp Local Schools had received its report card from the state and the school appears to be doing well.
“The state report card came out today with its new version,” Miller told the board. “The main feature is that they went from a letter grade that they used for many years to a star system. ... And there are five different areas of reporting. We’ve already looked at our preliminaries and we have two fives, two threes and a four. ... As the weeks go by we will be able to get more info to you. What areas did we get threes on? How can we improve and what do we need to do in those areas where we had threes? And, of course, how can we keep our fives?”
The report for the Antwerp Local Schools is found on the Ohio School Report Cards website (reportcard.education.ohio.gov).
In the areas of progress and early literacy, the district received three stars, indicating students had met state standards. In achievement students had exceeded standards and the district received four stars. The final two areas, graduation and gap closing, the district received the highest rating, and the report indicated that the district significantly exceeded standards set by the state.
• progress marker indicates growth of all students based on their past performance. Algebra and biology were the highest achieved areas in the district.
• early literacy measures the amount of improvement as well as proficiency in students from kindergarten to third grade. This is an area of growth for the district.
• achievement shows how students do overall with meeting state tests. U.S. government and biology were the highest ratings here with American history, English language arts and algebra I close behind.
• gap closing measures the performance in English language arts, math and graduation. It also measures things such as chronic absenteeism and identification of gifted students as well as provisions for gifted services.
• graduation measures the rate of graduation. The district outperformed state standards to achieve a 100% graduation rate for students graduating in four years.
Miller also said that Garmann Miller, the architects from Minster who have been working with the school for building updates, will visit the school on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Their plan is to discuss the plans for the changes. He indicated that if members of the board wanted to be at the meeting they could join as well.
Rayni Rister, a senior at Antwerp, was presented a certificate from the National College Board. It is called the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award. Gaige McMichael, a freshman at Ohio State University, was not at the meeting, but was recognized to the board.
“Because of their outstanding academic achievement,” said Miller. “... To be eligible a student must have a 3.5 GPA, score in the top 10% nationally on the college board exam. This is no Paulding County thing, this is a national recognition.”
In other news, the board:
• heard a report of the Vantage Career Center presented by Dennis Rucker. He encouraged everyone to vote for the renewal levy for Vantage that is on the November ballot. He also said the career center will hold an event for potential students to attend.
• heard from High School Principal Travis Lichty that junior Myranda Brooks was named to the All-State Choir. The choir will perform in February at the Ohio Education Association’s annual conference.
• met in executive session to consider employment of a public official.
