Antwerp Madison Ruen

Valedictorian

Parents: Mike and Annette Ruen, Antwerp.

Activities and awards: Honor roll, student of the quarter Junior and Senior years, 3.5 GPA or higher, Most Accelerated(Spanish I, English, American history, American government, algebra, pre-calculus, student technology services), Division IV Volleyball All Academic Team, Green Meadows Conference Scholar Athlete Team, Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Excellence, student council president, National Honor Society co-president, softball, quiz bowl, volleyball, football statistician, Antwerp Local School Student Technology Services, Divine Mercy Y-disciple, service opportunities, Spring clean up the town service day, Antwerp Buddy Benches bottle cap drive.

Post-high school plans: Madison will study chemical engineering at Trine University on a National Junior Honor Society Scholarship, a Trine University Chemical Engineering Chair Scholarship, a Scholarship Day award, an Out of State Grant and Valedictorian Scholarship, and a Megawatt Scholarship.

