ANTWERP — The Antwerp Local Schools District Board of Education heard on Thursday evening that the final bill has been paid on its new school bond.
Kristine Stuart, treasurer of the school district, reported that she had recently paid the final installment for the building constructed on the south edge of the town some years ago. It replaced a building near the downtown.
“We made our final bond payment last week on Nov. 7,” said Stuart. “We had an informal celebration. I invited Jane Limber — she was the treasurer at that time — and Deb Wyckoff, the assistant treasurer. They did all of that financial work of getting the bond process going and the levy going. Since they made the first bond payment, I thought it would be nice for them to be here to see the last bond payment. ... Antwerp Local School is debt free.”
“Our total receipts for October were $923,791.32 and our expenditures for the month totaled $862,658.15,” said Stuart. “... Our interest rates have gone up for November on our investments. ... That’s great. We are 33% through the fiscal year. We have received 40% of our projected budget and spent 30.9% of projected revenue, so we are staying on track.”
Middle School/High School Principal Travis Lichty reported that parent-teacher conferences were successful and that winter sports were starting.
“Great job by the Archer marching band and their annual indoor concert,” said Lichty. “Every year they do this concert and honor the seniors, so that was great.”
He thanked the alumni who filled in at the playoff game while the other band members were in Washington, D.C., and everyone who helped out with the Veterans Day assembly.
Tracey Stokes, elementary principal also reported on the Veterans Day assembly.
“Along with what Travis reported on the Veterans Day assembly, several classes had veterans come in early and talk with the kids,” said Stokes. “That was nice.”
She also reported that the end of the year third-grade English language arts testing was done. Results won’t be available until after Christmas.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Miller reported that the building and grounds committee of the board met before the meeting Thursday.
“There had been some enhancements made to the track and field, and football field on the northeast corner,” Miller said. “The main thing was talked about was that AEP wants to upgrade the power lines along that road. We want to do those upgrades in the summer of 2023. Those lines run to our transformers in the football fields, which gives power to the whole complex out there. We haven’t had any problems with power out there, but what they want to do is basically increase the amount of power that comes through that line into town.”
Miller indicated that the school had a couple options for these upgrades.
“We met with them last week and everything looks good,” he continued. “They came back with an option if we wanted to we could put the lines underground there, but that would come with a cost — we would incur the cost of the conduit underground. ...It would improve safety, and improve the looks so that is something that we are looking at. We will get some quotes for the boring underground. So option one is pay for the re-hookup and they do everything; option two is we do the re-hookup, but we pay to put the conduit underground.”
The committee also talked about new roofing that will be installed next summer when conditions are appropriate for that.
Miller also sought board approval to travel outside the state for a meeting in New York.
“I received notification that I get to go to New York City on Dec. 1-3,” he said. “I have been invited by the Tech & Learning magazine. They are the ones who selected us as a finalist last year, and I got to Orlando in January to show them our design and concept for our Innovation Center. Now they want to see what (the finished center) looks like. ...”
Board member Dennis Rucker spoke about some job opportunities at Vantage Vocational School in his report.
“They are starting their new classes and they are looking for instructors,” reported Rucker. “These are adult education classes that are scheduled online ... instructors are for STNA, CDL and welding, among others. Anyone looking for this kind of job can go to the Vantage website.”
