Antwerp Laura Miller

LAURA MILLER

Salutatorian

Parents: Janelle Miller, Antwerp.

Activities and awards: two-time Scholar Athlete, Academic “A”, honor roll, gold pride card holder, NSCC 2020 Dean’s list, 2020 Junior Marshall, cross country, basketball, softball, student council, National Honor Society, service at Central Ministries.

Post-high school plans: Laura will study nursing toward an RN degree at Northwest State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship.

