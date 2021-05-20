Antwerp Laura Miller

LAURA MILLER
Salutatorian
Parents: Janelle Miller, Antwerp.
Activities and awards: two-time Scholar Athlete, Academic “A”, honor roll, gold pride card holder, NSCC 2020 Dean’s list, 2020 Junior Marshall, cross country, basketball, softball, student council, National Honor Society, service at Central Ministries.
Post-high school plans: Laura will study nursing toward an RN degree at Northwest State Community College on a Presidential Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.