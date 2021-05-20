Antwerp Kathryn Oberlin

KATHRYN OBERLIN
Valedictorian
Parents: Gabe and Mary Oberlin, and Melanie and Randall VerBerkmoes, Antwerp.
Activities and awards: Top student in geometry and anatomy, most improved in broadcast journalism, National Honor Society member and vice president, student council, varsity cheerleader, varsity quiz bowl, marching band, pep band, concert band, jazz band, 4-H news reporter for nine years, attended HOBY 2019, Rotary Youth Exchange student in Germany 2019-20.
Post-high school plans: Kathryn will study city and regional planning at The Ohio State University.
