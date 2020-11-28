Seventh-graders
4.0
Leigha Doster
Zaine McMichael
Hampton Rogge
Raelynne Zuber
3.99-3.75
Kalli Billman
Krystal Bradbury
Nikalas Brandenburg
Marcelo Cruz
Andrew Johnson
Griffin Kosch
Hayden Lengacher
Camryn McAlexander
Harlee Moore
Taylor Shull
Taylor Stiebling
3.5-3.749
Sara Farr
Amelia Graham
Dylan Hahn
Ty Jackson
Estee Lichty
Caleb Lockhart
Lillyanna McKay
Landon Orozco
Tyler Palacios
Colten Sargent
Lauren Walters
3.0-3.49
Carter Bashore
Andonia Christakopoulos
Alexander Dunham
Corbin Eaton
Emory Ehrhart
Raeley Franklin
Ella Hughes
Miley Jewell
Zaybriel King-Bauer
Dominic Laker
Camron Pettijohn
Ethan Porter
Corbin Sargent
Braxton Schilt
Ethan Thomas-VanKirk
Eighth-graders
4.0
Allison Carnes
Lydia Johnson
Aiden Lichty
Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
Caroline Rohrs
Eden Shuherk
Gracelyn Stoller
3.99-3.75
Elle Clem
Derek Hines
Jonah Keys
Skyler Octaviano
Brynn Reinhart
Jessica Thornell
Kayden Winslow
3.5-3.749
Shelby Bowley
Noah Bradbury
Drew Eaken
Isabella Jackson
Teeghun Marlin
Tavin Sholl
Magdaline Trabel
3.0-3.49
Colton Bashore
Kali Jo Blake
Jeffrey Castillo
Faith Clem
Karsen Donat
Nayelly Esparza-Reyes
Owen Franks
Lillian Friend
Jaxon Jones
Caydence Lawson
Jace McCreery
Lucas McKeever
Bella Mitcham
Bryce Sholl
Dayne Sholl
