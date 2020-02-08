Eighth-graders
4.0
Addyson Hormann
Sara Lawhorn
Aewyn McMichael
Brooke Molitor
Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
Kahlea Shook
Leila Spyker
3.75-3.99
Landon Brewer
Myranda Brooks
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Reid Lichty
Conner Shiple
3.5-3.749
Carson Altimus
Nathan Dzib
Caleb Laker
Jill Magoulas
Falynn McAlexander
David Puckett
Xander Smith
Emma Townley
Lucy Wales
Zane Wolf
3.0-3.49
Alexander Buerkle
Quince Dickess
Syris Gale
Isabella Meyer
Austin Miller
Taylor Morales
Benjamin Savina
Caydence Shull
Seventh-graders
4.0
Allison Carnes
Derek Hines
Aiden Lichty
Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
Caroline Rohrs
Eden Shuherk
Gracelyn Stoller
Jessica Thornell
3.75-3.99
Elle Clem
Isabella Jackson
Teeghun Marlin
3.5-3.749
Karsen Donat
Drew Eaken
Jonah Keys
3.0-3.49
Noah Bradbury
Maylynn Carnahan
Faith Clem
Owen Franks
Skyler Octaviano
Brynn Reinhart
Keira Sargent
Bryce Sholl
Tavin Sholl
