Eighth-graders

4.0

Addyson Hormann

Sara Lawhorn

Aewyn McMichael

Brooke Molitor

Hannah Molitor

Emma Saul

Kahlea Shook

Leila Spyker

3.75-3.99

Landon Brewer

Myranda Brooks

Camden Fuller

Cohen Hitzeman

Reid Lichty

Conner Shiple

3.5-3.749

Carson Altimus

Nathan Dzib

Caleb Laker

Jill Magoulas

Falynn McAlexander

David Puckett

Xander Smith

Emma Townley

Lucy Wales

Zane Wolf

3.0-3.49

Alexander Buerkle

Quince Dickess

Syris Gale

Isabella Meyer

Austin Miller

Taylor Morales

Benjamin Savina

Caydence Shull

Seventh-graders

4.0

Allison Carnes

Derek Hines

Aiden Lichty

Braylen Moreno

Madisyn Peters

Caroline Rohrs

Eden Shuherk

Gracelyn Stoller

Jessica Thornell

3.75-3.99

Elle Clem

Isabella Jackson

Teeghun Marlin

3.5-3.749

Karsen Donat

Drew Eaken

Jonah Keys

3.0-3.49

Noah Bradbury

Maylynn Carnahan

Faith Clem

Owen Franks

Skyler Octaviano

Brynn Reinhart

Keira Sargent

Bryce Sholl

Tavin Sholl

Load comments