Antwerp Jr. High School
Eighth-graders
4.0
Addyson Hormann
Sara Lawhorn
Aewyn McMichael
Brooke Molitor
Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
Kahlea Shook
Leila Spyker
3.75-3.99
Carson Altimus
Landon Brewer
Myranda Brooks
Nathan Dzib
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Reid Lichty
Falynn McAlexander
Conner Shiple
Emma Townley
3.5-3.749
Caleb Laker
Jill Magoulas
Isabella Meyer
Taylor Morales
David Puckett
Benjamin Savina
Samantha Sheedy
Lucy Wales
Zane Wolf
3.0-3.49
Quince Dickess
Syris Gale
Landan Hunt
Isabelle Litzenberg
Austin Miller
McKennzie Monroe
Caydence Shull
Xander Smith
Seventh-graders
4.0
Allison Carnes
Derek Hines
Aiden Lichty
Teeghun Marlin
Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
Caroline Rohrs
Eden Shuherk
Gracelyn Stoller
Jessica Thornell
3.5-3.749
Elle Clem
Isabella Jackson
Kayden Winslow
3.0-3.49
Lainee Bonifas
Noah Bradbury
Maylynn Carnahan
Karsen Donat
Drew Eaken
Jace McCreery
Skyler Octaviano
Brynn Reinhart
Keira Sargent
Tavin Sholl
BrittLynn Sitton
