Antwerp Jr. High School

Eighth-graders

4.0

Addyson Hormann

Sara Lawhorn

Aewyn McMichael

Brooke Molitor

Hannah Molitor

Emma Saul

Kahlea Shook

Leila Spyker

3.75-3.99

Carson Altimus

Landon Brewer

Myranda Brooks

Nathan Dzib

Camden Fuller

Cohen Hitzeman

Reid Lichty

Falynn McAlexander

Conner Shiple

Emma Townley

3.5-3.749

Caleb Laker

Jill Magoulas

Isabella Meyer

Taylor Morales

David Puckett

Benjamin Savina

Samantha Sheedy

Lucy Wales

Zane Wolf

3.0-3.49

Quince Dickess

Syris Gale

Landan Hunt

Isabelle Litzenberg

Austin Miller

McKennzie Monroe

Caydence Shull

Xander Smith

Seventh-graders

4.0

Allison Carnes

Derek Hines

Aiden Lichty

Teeghun Marlin

Braylen Moreno

Madisyn Peters

Caroline Rohrs

Eden Shuherk

Gracelyn Stoller

Jessica Thornell

3.5-3.749

Elle Clem

Isabella Jackson

Kayden Winslow

3.0-3.49

Lainee Bonifas

Noah Bradbury

Maylynn Carnahan

Karsen Donat

Drew Eaken

Jace McCreery

Skyler Octaviano

Brynn Reinhart

Keira Sargent

Tavin Sholl

BrittLynn Sitton

Load comments