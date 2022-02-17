ANTWERP — A new multi-purpose, state of the art learning space for Antwerp opens soon.
Antwerp Local Schools Superintendent Martin Miller said at Tuesday evening’s board meetings that the Innovation and Aquaponics Center is scheduled to have a grand opening in late April or early May.
The center was started in August 2021 as a way to get to deeper understanding in learning, connection of ideas, problem solving and giving Antwerp’s students a hub for STEM and STEAM initiatives.
Miller said, “Construction on the (facility) is nearing completion with furnishings arriving in the next couple of weeks.”
As The Crescent-News reported on Aug. 26, 2021, the center will have four main features: a discovery lab for elementary age students to get their hands on experiments; a fab lab for middle school and high school age students to experiment with robots, 3D printing and virtual reality; media lab where students can develop audio-visual skills and photography; and the aquaponics lab where students can learn about food production through aquaculture and hydroponics.
Miller also said, “Elyse Boyer (curriculum and technology integration/innovation director) wrote and received a $5,000 grant from the Ohio STEM Learning Network to purchase 3D printers for the (center).”
The facility has been paid for by revenues gained from the wind turbine farm payments, state lottery funds and savings through the district’s solar array operations. Garmann Miller & Associates, Minster, was the architect and Mel Lanzer Construction, Napoleon, did the general contracting.
Elementary school principal Tracey Stokes recognized the PTO for their sponsorship and support of the Positive Behavior and Support Program bowling party for the students. She also said that the DARE officer is scheduled to work with fifth-graders for the entire week.
Stokes reminded the board that registration and screening for next year’s kindergarten is March 31-April 1, and April 4. She said, “A large group of pre-schoolers will be transitioning into kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.”
The high school will present The Sound of Music on March 18-20, reported middle school/high school principal Travis Lichty. He also thanked the students, staff and community for raising $9,000 for a local family who lost their home due to a fire.
In other business, the board:
• approved supplemental contracts for 2021-22: John Robarge, assistant softball coach; Paul Cottrell, co-assistant baseball coach; Josh Poulson, co-assistant baseball coach; Derek Smalley, junior varsity baseball.
• approved Dan Lehman as summer school teacher to be paid $22/hour.
• approved purchase of one 84 passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales at cost of $110,819.00.
• approved Robert Phillips as substitute bus driver, effective Feb. 10, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.