ANTWERP — Thursday, Antwerp Elementary School hosted a literacy night for elementary students and their families.
Around 400 students, parents and younger siblings attended the event, which centered around the theme “Books bring us together as we begin reading around the world.”
Students who attended received boarding passes and passports, entered the “airport” for a free book, ate walking tacos in “Mexico,” used new VR goggles to swim in the “Great Barrier Reef,” painted in “France,” listened to books in “Japan” and engaged in other literacy activities themed around various countries.
Students and other guests also visited the new innovation center, shopped at the book fair, won prizes and posed in front of the green screen for a postcard souvenir.
Pam Bailey, Title 1 teacher, envisioned and planned the event; Elyse Boyer, curriculum director and other teachers and staff brought the vision to life.
