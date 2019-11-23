Antwerp High School
Seniors
4.0
Alyssa Fuller
Blake Schuette
Elyse Steury
3.67-3.9
Madison Boesch
Aleyah Cline
Alyvia DeVore
Izik Garrett
Carlie Hanes
Adison Hindenlang
Kendyl Miller
Chloe Saul
Julia Steiner
Melanie Wann
3.33-3.66
Karsyn Brumett
Chase Friend
Garrett Laney
Sydney Miller
Heather Oberlin
Holly Sanders
Mackenzie Timbrook
Shayla Wieland
3.0-3.32
Dustin Craig
Jacob Eaken
Tiera Gomez
Nicholas McCreery
Hannah Rettig
Juniors
4.0
Laura Miller
Madison Ruen
3.67-3.9
Aaron Hawley
Dylan Hines
Austin Lichty
Siera Octaviano
Emily Sanders
Eric Thornell
3.33-3.66
Madyson Bauer
Heaven Bruce
Lydia Butzin
Carmen Cruz
Kadi Donat
Mallory Ehrhart
Molly Reinhart
3.0-3.32
Morgan Boesch
Rylan Brooks
Autumn Smith
Joshua Timbrook
Sophomores
4.0
Nathan Dunstan
Kate Farr
Gaige McMichael
Kennadi Recker
3.67-3.9
Mia Altimus
Lydia Brewer
Astianna Coppes
Layla Copsey
Breanna Fulk
Jaidis Getrost
Jagger Landers
Emerson Litzenberg
Faith Nestleroad
Allison Reinhart
Kiera Reyes
Grace Schuette
Emma Shuherk
Kennedy Trabel
Trinity Wieland
3.33-3.66
Arizona Fackler
Summer Franklin
Luke Krouse
Leslie Pollock
Jared Phillips
Kaden Recker
Carson Stoller
Austin Wade
Hayden Wagner
3.0-3.32
Reece Buerkle
Nicholas Jones
Morgan Kniceley
Alexandra Lehman
Jonathan Meyer
Megan O’Donnell
Madison Smith
Caleb Wilson
Freshmen
4.0
Makenna Lawson
3.67-3.9
Gavin Clevinger
Zachery Devall
Katryna Fish
Shaylee Garrett
Lydia Krouse
Ross Lee
Kyleigh Logan
Anna Meglich
Levi Miller
Madelyn O’Donnell
Rayni Rister
Aeriel Snyder
Autumn Zuber
3.33-3.66
Taylor Carr
Isabelle Graham
Brooke Hounshell
Ethan Lichty
Michael McCreery
Parker Moore
Elijah Reinhart
Hope Roebel
Ethan Sanders
Zoey Shelton
3.0-3.32
Hayleigh Jewell
Camille Huyskens
McCartney Lucas
Lyndin Poor
Kendra Spieth
