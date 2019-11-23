Antwerp High School

Seniors

4.0

Alyssa Fuller

Blake Schuette

Elyse Steury

3.67-3.9

Madison Boesch

Aleyah Cline

Alyvia DeVore

Izik Garrett

Carlie Hanes

Adison Hindenlang

Kendyl Miller

Chloe Saul

Julia Steiner

Melanie Wann

3.33-3.66

Karsyn Brumett

Chase Friend

Garrett Laney

Sydney Miller

Heather Oberlin

Holly Sanders

Mackenzie Timbrook

Shayla Wieland

3.0-3.32

Dustin Craig

Jacob Eaken

Tiera Gomez

Nicholas McCreery

Hannah Rettig

Juniors

4.0

Laura Miller

Madison Ruen

3.67-3.9

Aaron Hawley

Dylan Hines

Austin Lichty

Siera Octaviano

Emily Sanders

Eric Thornell

3.33-3.66

Madyson Bauer

Heaven Bruce

Lydia Butzin

Carmen Cruz

Kadi Donat

Mallory Ehrhart

Molly Reinhart

3.0-3.32

Morgan Boesch

Rylan Brooks

Autumn Smith

Joshua Timbrook

Sophomores

4.0

Nathan Dunstan

Kate Farr

Gaige McMichael

Kennadi Recker

3.67-3.9

Mia Altimus

Lydia Brewer

Astianna Coppes

Layla Copsey

Breanna Fulk

Jaidis Getrost

Jagger Landers

Emerson Litzenberg

Faith Nestleroad

Allison Reinhart

Kiera Reyes

Grace Schuette

Emma Shuherk

Kennedy Trabel

Trinity Wieland

3.33-3.66

Arizona Fackler

Summer Franklin

Luke Krouse

Leslie Pollock

Jared Phillips

Kaden Recker

Carson Stoller

Austin Wade

Hayden Wagner

3.0-3.32

Reece Buerkle

Nicholas Jones

Morgan Kniceley

Alexandra Lehman

Jonathan Meyer

Megan O’Donnell

Madison Smith

Caleb Wilson

Freshmen

4.0

Makenna Lawson

3.67-3.9

Gavin Clevinger

Zachery Devall

Katryna Fish

Shaylee Garrett

Lydia Krouse

Ross Lee

Kyleigh Logan

Anna Meglich

Levi Miller

Madelyn O’Donnell

Rayni Rister

Aeriel Snyder

Autumn Zuber

3.33-3.66

Taylor Carr

Isabelle Graham

Brooke Hounshell

Ethan Lichty

Michael McCreery

Parker Moore

Elijah Reinhart

Hope Roebel

Ethan Sanders

Zoey Shelton

3.0-3.32

Hayleigh Jewell

Camille Huyskens

McCartney Lucas

Lyndin Poor

Kendra Spieth

