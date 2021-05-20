High School Gymnasium
May 16, 2021 02:00 PM
Student Commencement Speakers: Dylan Hines, Molly Reinhart, Aaron Hawley, Eric Thornell, Laura Miller, Kathryn Oberlin, Madison Ruen, Morgan Boesch, Logan McKeever, Siera Octaviano
Superintendent: Dr. Martin Miller
Principal: Mr. Travis Lichty
Senior Class Adviser: Mr. Wade Sisson
Class President: Madison Ruen
Vice President: Aaron Hawley
Treasurer: Molly Reinhart
Class Motto: "It's all a mindset"
Class Colors: Royal Blue and White
Class Flower: Sunflower
Class Song: "All Star" by Smash Mouth
Other Information about the Graduating Class:
Student Council Members: Madison Boesch, Maycee Contreraz, Dylan Hines, Austin Lichty, Logan McKeever, Laura Miller, and Eric Thornell
Madyson Christine Bauer
Morgan Elizabeth Boesch
Timothy Michael Bowley
Rylan J. Brooks
Heaven Ryeann Bruce
Johnathon Randy Buehrer
Jordan Anthony Buerkle
Lydia Grace Butzin
Logan A. Castillo
Maycee Lynn Contreraz
Haley Renae Craig
Carmen Guadalupe Cruz
Halie Elizabeth Davis
Kadi Danielle Donat
Mallory Elizabeth Ehrhart
Jason Paul Geyer
Hunter Alexander Grant
Dennis Wayne Harter
Aaron William Hawley
Dylan J. Hines
Asa Gustavo David Humes
Makenna Elise Jones
Rianna Hope Keezer
Peyton H.T. Lang
Zachary David Laughlin
Rylyn Nycol Lengacher
Austin Myron John Lichty
Alicia Marie Maag
Logan M. McKeever
Patrick S. Meyer
Chester C. Miller
Laura Rosalynn Miller
Olivia Lynn Miller
Eli Chadwick Molitor
Kathryn Lee Oberlin
Siera Nicole Octaviano
David Gage Partin
Wade Jacob Payton
Gannon James Peffley
Kaitlin Marie Reed
Molly Jo Reinhart
Landyn J. Reyes
Madison Marie Ruen
Emily Rachelle Sanders
Owen Michael Sheedy
Bradyn Lee Shull
Autumn Rose Smith
Eric M. Thornell
Joshua A. Timbrook
Ryan Thomas Van Vlerah
Jessica Jean Walker
Alana M. Zech
