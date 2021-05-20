High School Gymnasium

May 16, 2021 02:00 PM

Student Commencement Speakers: Dylan Hines, Molly Reinhart, Aaron Hawley, Eric Thornell, Laura Miller, Kathryn Oberlin, Madison Ruen, Morgan Boesch, Logan McKeever, Siera Octaviano

Superintendent: Dr. Martin Miller

Principal: Mr. Travis Lichty

Senior Class Adviser: Mr. Wade Sisson

Class President: Madison Ruen

Vice President: Aaron Hawley

Treasurer: Molly Reinhart

Class Motto: "It's all a mindset"

Class Colors: Royal Blue and White

Class Flower: Sunflower

Class Song: "All Star" by Smash Mouth

Other Information about the Graduating Class:

Student Council Members: Madison Boesch, Maycee Contreraz, Dylan Hines, Austin Lichty, Logan McKeever, Laura Miller, and Eric Thornell

Madyson Christine Bauer

Morgan Elizabeth Boesch

Timothy Michael Bowley

Rylan J. Brooks

Heaven Ryeann Bruce

Johnathon Randy Buehrer

Jordan Anthony Buerkle

Lydia Grace Butzin

Logan A. Castillo

Maycee Lynn Contreraz

Haley Renae Craig

Carmen Guadalupe Cruz

Halie Elizabeth Davis

Kadi Danielle Donat

Mallory Elizabeth Ehrhart

Jason Paul Geyer

Hunter Alexander Grant

Dennis Wayne Harter

Aaron William Hawley

Dylan J. Hines

Asa Gustavo David Humes

Makenna Elise Jones

Rianna Hope Keezer

Peyton H.T. Lang

Zachary David Laughlin

Rylyn Nycol Lengacher

Austin Myron John Lichty

Alicia Marie Maag

Logan M. McKeever

Patrick S. Meyer

Chester C. Miller

Laura Rosalynn Miller

Olivia Lynn Miller

Eli Chadwick Molitor

Kathryn Lee Oberlin

Siera Nicole Octaviano

David Gage Partin

Wade Jacob Payton

Gannon James Peffley

Kaitlin Marie Reed

Molly Jo Reinhart

Landyn J. Reyes

Madison Marie Ruen

Emily Rachelle Sanders

Owen Michael Sheedy

Bradyn Lee Shull

Autumn Rose Smith

Eric M. Thornell

Joshua A. Timbrook

Ryan Thomas Van Vlerah

Jessica Jean Walker

Alana M. Zech

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments