Antwerp candid

Members of the Antwerp High School student council include, in front, from left: Karsyn Brumett, Alyvia DeVore, Hannah Rettig and Syndey Miller. And in back, from left: Mallory Mansfield, Blake Schuette, Jayvin Landers and Chase Friend.

Members of the Antwerp High School student council include, in front, from left: Karsyn Brumett, Alyvia DeVore, Hannah Rettig and Syndey Miller. And in back, from left: Mallory Mansfield, Blake Schuette, Jayvin Landers and Chase Friend.

Load comments