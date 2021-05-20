Antwerp High School students pose for a group photo during senior class trip to Chicago. Front row, from left: Mady Bauer, Carmen Cruz, Maycee Contreraz, Morgan Boesch, Lydia Butzin and Siera Octaviano. Middle row, from left: Kadi Donat, Halie Davis, Autumn Smith, Heaven Bruce, Laura Miller, Alicia Maag, Madison Ruen, Molly Reinhart, Katie Oberlin. Back row, from left: Patrick Meyer, Logan Castillo, Rylan Brooks, Eric Thornell, Jason Geyer, Logan McKeever, Gage Partin, Landyn Reyes, Dylan Hines, Aaron Hawley, Tim Bowley, Josh Timbrook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.