ANTWERP — Antwerp Local Board of Education met Thursday evening, discussing the permanent improvement levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.
School officials are seeking the passage of a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements to the campus.
In personnel matters, the board recognized retiring transportation director, Chris Hounshell, whose retirement was effective Sept. 30.
Approved were the following supplemental contracts: Jason Hormann, junior varsity boys basketball coach; Kevin Taylor, eighth-grade boys basketball coach; Sam Williamson, seventh-grade boys basketball coach; Rachel Williamson, freshmen girls basketball coach; Zach Lee, eighth-grade girls basketball coach; Jared Eklund, seventh-grade girls basketball coach; Jeremy Kosch, junior high wrestling coach; Aaron Taylor, mini-Archer boys basketball coach, volunteer boys high school basketball coach; Scott McMichael, mini-Archer girls basketball coach; Dustin Carnahan, volunteer wrestling coach; Jason Landers, freshmen boys basketball coach; and Shawn Schuette, junior varsity girls basketball coach.
The board also approved an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for services and tuition costs at the Independence Education Center.
In other business, the board:
• was informed that there were no COVID-19 cases in the student body for the first nine weeks.
• discussed parent-teacher conferences in November.
• learned of a Westwood Behavioral Health visit on Oct. 2 to grades 8-12.
• heard updates on staffing, building and grounds and curriculum/technology.
• was informed that the annual evacuation drill was completed.
• approved a substitute teacher list.
• thanked Gary and Linda Mabis for their enhancements to the native prairie garden.
