ANTWERP — Antwerp Schools moved forward with planning on the school’s proposed innovation aquaponics center as the board approved contacting architects Garmann Miller & Associates to get things going during Thursday’s board of education meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Miller noted that amidst the economic uncertainty of the pandemic, the school thought it best to put off any steps for a few months. After noting unemployment numbers and expected revenue in the school district are solid, Miller and the board approved contacting Garmann Miller to get things moving before bids were requested for the construction.
Friday’s scheduled school day was adjusted to be used as a remote learning and professional development day as the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to school staff members. Miller noted that the last day of classes is tentatively scheduled for May 19, with May 20 serving as a development day, but that weather could play a role in that date potentially changing.
The board also heard that without the traditional student trip to Washington, DC this year, that the donated money from the Burkhart Trust typically used to aid students to be able to attend the trip will be set aside and likely used for the same purpose next year.
In other business, the board:
• approved an overnight trip for the senior class to Chicago on March 25-27, to be supervised by Wade Sisson.
• approved an overnight trip for Yearbook students to the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association Convention in Philadelphia on Nov. 11-14, to be supervised by Amy Sorrell.
• approved supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year for: Drew Altimus (athletic director), Shelly Billman (assistant athletic director), Cord Ehrhart (cross country coach), Scott McMichael (boys golf coach), Zac Lee (girls golf coach), Jason Hale (varsity football head coach), Katie Scharr (co-varsity cheer coach) and Kelli Bradbury (co-varsity cheer coach).
• approved the purchase of Dell Chromebooks 3100 and Dell Latitude 5420 laptops from X-Tek Partners for remote learning opportunities for a cost of approximately $100,450.
Approved the payment of ECM LED lighting originally financed with EnTrust LLC in the amount of approximately $144,000.
• approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and certifying to the county auditor.
• heard from Miller that the county will be dedicating a marker east of Antwerp at the intersection of Canal Road (County Road 180) and High Road (Township Road 77), commemorating the Reservoir War, an insurrection in 1887, and the school’s auditeria will be used for a reception following the event.
