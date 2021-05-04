Annual Sousa Concert held at DHS on Sunday

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

On Sunday, Defiance High School held its Sousa Concert. The symphonic band ended the show with the favorite “Stars and Stripes Forever”. Here, Cathy Booth, director helps direct the audience participation.

