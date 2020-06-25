NAPOLEON — Annual reports from the Napoleon Area City Schools’ attendance officer and district nurse were presented to the Napoleon Area Board of Education during a Zoom meeting of the board Wednesday evening.
The board also approved to extend a collective bargaining agreement with the Napoleon Faculty Association, agreed on salaries and benefits for administrators, confidential staff and aides, and heard a staffing update (see related story, Page A1).
Attendance officer Diana Vocke shared that with school shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the comparisons from last year to this year are only able to be made through March 16. That’s because the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) deemed all students to be in attendance during the shutdown.
“The school year has been so unique in so many ways,” said Vocke. “With schools in Ohio shutting down as of March 16, virtual learning then began. Keeping track of student attendance during that time period was more than challenging.”
During the shutdown, Vocke checked on students who were not engaged in the virtual learning process to assist those families who faced barriers to the process. In addition, she was in contact with the technology department and teachers, and attended Zoom meetings with staff and families when needed.
Other duties included providing information for referral services to families in need; making referrals to JFS, school resource officer Brad Strickland and the Napoleon Police Department or Henry County Sheriff’s Office in situations of family crisis/safety; attending court by Zoom; and listening to parents’ needs.
“Parents were struggling and frustrated,” said Vocke. “Contacts with parents lasted anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes. Some families needed one contact and some families needed many. Overall, parents were very appreciative of everything the school was doing and the follow-up with their families. There were lots of situations that were hard for families.”
Vocke shared that during the 2019-20 school year (up to March 13), there were 208 notifications sent out regarding 171 students for excessive absences (the district had 1,894 students). The year before, there were 557 notifications sent out regarding 432 students.
“Had we finished 2019-20 in our buildings, the number of notifications would have risen, but still would have been less than last year,” said Vocke.
As far as habitual truancy, Vocke shared that 14 students were involved in a truancy intervention plan, with two referred to court. At the time of the shutdown, five students were still on the plan, with those plans allowed to end successfully at the time of the shutdown.
“Had the school year continued, the results may have been different,” said Vocke. “Communication with families/students continues to be the key to resolving most situations, with listening and establishing relationships a priority. This has never been more true than in the challenges we face during this pandemic.”
In her report, district nurse Julie Eberle gave updates on hearing, vision and scoliosis screenings, the Smile Program, a school-based health clinic, and health inspections, just to name a few. She explained that in 2018-19, mandatory hearing and vision screenings were required for juniors and that they were not completed.
“It was a very frustrating year,” said Eberle. “Vision and hearing screenings take place all year, and although the elementary screenings were finished, I was unable to get the upper grades done due to the shutdown. The same goes for the scoliosis testing, and the talks with the fifth-graders we do every year.”
Eberle shared in January, the district partnered with the Smile Program through Mobile Dentists to bring dental services to students. Several students were seen by dentists and x-rays were taken. Students had their teeth cleaned and sealants were applied when necessary, with critical care follow up when needed. The program will return to the district in 2020-21.
The district nurse also shared a school-based health clinic was opened in February of 2019, through a partnership with Community Health Services.
“Dr. Mary Grist (a pediatrician) began seeing patients two days a month to assist with completion of school physicals, as well as see patients for illness or injury,” said Eberle. “We have seen this program grow slowly, with Dr. Grist increasing her days in 2019-20 from one day to two days per month. Students are only seen with parent consent/request.”
During health inspections conducted last school year, a total of 12 cases of head lice and 21 cases of pinkeye were discovered, however, there were no cases of scabies or bed bugs. Health records were checked for immunizations and physicals, with 120 immunization requests completed.
Classroom programs that were cancelled due to the pandemic included a menstruation program for fifth-grade girls by Eberle, and a growth and development program presented to fifth-grade boys by fifth-grade science/social studies teacher Ken Boland.
“I’m kind of terrified at how the beginning of the school year is going to look to make sure kids are healthy,” said Eberle. “Hopefully we won’t find out (the plan to reopen) the week before school starts.”
