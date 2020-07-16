NAPOLEON — The annual Henry County Hospital school nurse services report, a brief update on school reopening, and an update on summer projects were presented to the Napoleon Area Board of Education during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
In addition, a contract addendum with the Napoleon Faculty Association for the addition of the supplemental positions of assistant athletic director and concession stand manager were approved, as were the job descriptions for those positions.
Superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher touched on the nurse services report, in which elementary students were evaluated 6,130 times and middle/high school students 5,041 times during 2019-20.
Belcher also shared a Henry County superintendent reopening plan, with input from the Henry County Department of Health, will be made available Friday. A reopening plan specific to Napoleon is expected by the end of the month.
Business manager Cory Niekamp gave an update on summer projects, sharing the Clairmont Avenue project is close to completion following final resurfacing. He shared that cleaning and floor maintenance in the schools are ahead of schedule, and that concrete work in different areas around the district will be poured next week.
Following the meeting, Belcher discussed the contract addendum with the Napoleon Faculty Association, which is effective through June 30, 2021. He explained that after losing a junior high athletic director, and with the volume of sports played in the district, having an assistant athletic director would be helpful.
The position of concession stand manager, meanwhile, was created due to licensing needed by the Henry County Health Department.
“You have to have a person who has certain food licensure in order to run it properly,” said Belcher. “Michael Retcher filled in and provided that piece for us, but now it’s time to find someone to handle this full time. We will post these positions, and with having to fill a fifth-grade language arts position as well, we will have to have an earlier board meeting in early August so that we can get these positions filled as soon as possible.”
The board moved the next meeting to Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
The board later okayed the prorated rate for Retcher for filling in as junior high athletic director and assisting with concessions last school year.
In other business, the board:
• voted for a 2.25% pay increase for superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher,
• approved the transfer of the following individuals: Marlene Vogelsong to the bus driver replacement route, effective June 2 to begin with 2020-21; and Bonnie Franz to bus driver mid-day preschool drop-off route, effective June 2 to begin with 2020-21.
• okayed the employment of Rose Mathena as a bus driver, mid-day preschool pick-up route, effective June 2 to begin with 2020-21.
• accepted the resignation of Bonnie Franz, assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary, effective July 2.
• okayed the following athletic coaches for 2020-21: Jason Holubik, varsity baseball; Kelsey Meyer, softball; Virgil Bohls varsity boys track; Matt Hardy and Todd Geahlen, assistant baseball; Jeff Ressler, assistant boys track; Ken Bostelman, assistant girls track; Tim Downey and Kevin Milius, assistant co-ed track; Tyler Haase (1/3), assistant water polo; Brett Cordy, junior high boys track; Jason Seiler, junior high girls track; Doug Edwards, assistant junior high boys track; and Karri Ashbaugh, high school cheerleading advisor.
• voted for Denise Brown and Rick Kruse as substitute teachers for 2020-21; and Nathan Butler as a substitute bus driver; Beverly Cordes as a substitute for cafeteria and secretary; and Diana Steele as a substitute for aide, cafeteria and secretary.
• adopted the following pay schedule for substitutes for 2020-21, effective July 1: custodial — $11 per hour and retired staff $12 per hour; secretarial — $11 per hour and retired staff $12 per hour; cafeteria — $11 per hour and retired staff $12 per hour; busing — $18 per hour and retired staff $19 per hour; extra-curricular busing — $13.25 per hour (less than nine years service); aide $9 per hour; teachers — $90 per day for 15 consecutive days, $95 per day for days 16-50 (if a long-term sub), and scale pay on the 51st day in the same assignment.
• okayed the following ticket prices for 2020-21. The Northern Lakes League sets individual ticket prices for athletic events: Varsity contests general admission seating, $7 adults, $5 students. Junior varsity, $4 adults, $3 students when not combined with varsity contests. Freshman, $4 adults, $3 students when not combined with varsity contests. Junior high — $4 adults, $2 students. Family all-sports pass, $260 which includes two adults, and two children in grades K-12, and $25 for each additional child. Adult all-sports pass, $110 each. Adult punch pass, $60 each which admits one adult to any 12 varsity home contests. Student all-sports pass, $40 each which admits one student to all Napoleon junior high and high school home contests. Fees for replacing lost/stolen passes, $2 per paper passes, $3 per plastic passes. Reserved seats for home varsity football and boys basketball are sold separately.
• voted for the 2020-21 preschool (non-disabled) participation fee of $75 per month and transportation fees of $75 per month.
• approved the 2020-21 services agreement with Henry County Hospital for LPN services. The rate will be $28 per hour, effective Aug. 20.
• accepted the donation of $134 from Foertmeyer Northwest to the Helping Hands fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.