Annual Challenge Held at Four County

Four County Career Center’s 13th annual Numeracy Challenge was recently held. 42 teams of four students from the career and technical education programs competed in mathematical calculations in a timed setting. Winners from Defiance County include front, from left: Christian Richard (Tinora), Levi Snyder (Defiance), Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville). Back from left are: Brendan Degryse (Fairview), James Hicks (Defiance) and Kaelon Fitch (Defiance). Absent from the photo is Jay Bennett (Hicksville).
