SHERWOOD — Monday evening, the Central Local Schools Board of Education received visitors from the fourth and fifth grade to talk about their Amazing Shake experiences.
The top five contestants in fourth grade (Adelynn Casterline, Kinsley Pardee, Amelia Hearne, Mia Woodring, Harper Hurtig) and top six in fifth grade (Levi Mavis, Ava Ellert, Rachel Ward, Natalie Beldon, Meredith Alvarez, Kinzie Leaman) were invited by the elementary principal, Amy Hammer.
The students introduced themselves and shared what their favorite station of the Amazing Shake was. The food station was a popular choice among the children.
This is the second year that fourth-graders participated in the Amazing Shake contest and first year for fifth-graders. According to Superintendent Steve Arnold, the plan is to continue on with fourth and fifth grade. The top finalists have one final round left and will commence in May. Fifth-graders will be visiting APT Manufacturing Solutions in Hicksville on May 11 and fourth-graders will visit Spangler Candy Company in Bryan on May 12.
There was one more visitor at the board meeting. The middle school counselor, Adam Brickner, was also there to make a presentation on the career readiness field trips that the middle school has been taking part in.
“We are making a real effort here to expose our middle school students to career opportunities to get them thinking,” shared Superintendent Arnold about the program, praising middle school principal Suzanne Geis and Brickner for taking the lead with it.
The middle school students have so far been to places like Spangler, Four County Career Center, Defiance County Municipal Court and more.
In donation news, Central Local Schools has received over $2,000 for its library. The money is an accumulation of donations offered in memory of Darrell Jones, the first superintendent of the school.
Jones recently passed away, and one of the places people could donate was to the school library. The list of donors can be found in the agenda items below.
In other news, the board approved:
• the resignation of Erica Deetz as an aide, effective March 16.
• the resignation of Josh Neilson as wrestling coach, effective at the end of the current contract year.
• maternity leave for Brittany Badenhop from approximately March 27 though the end of the 2022-23 school year.
• the first reading of the new, revised and replacement NEOLA policies as presented.
• an agreement with NWOESC for mentor services for the 2022-23 school year.
• the following overnight trips: FCCLA National Convention in Denver, Colo., July 2-6; high school marching band trip to New York City, March 20-24, 2024.
• acceptance of the following donations: $500 to the general fund from the Darrell Jones family; $200 to the NHS fund to the Darrell Jones family; $5,000 to the elementary principals fund from Fairview Elementary Boosters; $300 to the elementary principals fund from Kathy Mack; $130 to the elementary principals fund from an anonymous donor; $500 to the Class of 2024 from Bryan Eagles; $100 to the Class of 2024 from Don and Sally Stephenson; $100 to the Class of 2024 from Grine Trucking; $75 to the Class of 2024 from Hasch Body; $100 to the Class of 2024 from Farmer United Methodist; $200 to the Class of 2024 from the Defiance Police Officers Association; $111 to the archery fund from Bill’s Locker Room; $149.75 to the athletic fund from Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy.
• acceptance of the following donations to the library (Darrell Jones Memorial): $500 from John and Margaret Jacob; $100 from Tamara and Robert Bowers; $40 from Charles and Nancy Hall; $100 from Patricia Wild; $150 from Bob and Sue Pfefferle; $25 from Richard and Cara Polter; $25 from Jan and Berlin Kline; $100 from Ken and Connie Cline; $100 from Laura and Ryan Grube; $100 from Mary, Martha, Gary and Wayne Smith; $100 from James and Jacqueline Singer; $100 from Kathy Mack; $50 from Tom and Barbara Vance; $50 from Doug and Connie Morrison; $50 from Rex and Janie Haver; $50 from Larry and Teresa Jones; $50 from Rolland Wolfrum; $50 from Keith and Sherry Carnahan; $50 from Bruce and Tirk Guilford; $40 from Dinah Henry and Don Kretzer; $40 from Greg and Laenette Guilford; $30 from Bruce and Sandy Mohley; $25 from Polly Meyer; $25 from Gary and Barb Arnos; $25 from Paul and Barbara Troeger; $25 from Robert Hasch; $25 from Kay Morhart; $25 from Ed and Deb Koch; $25 from Dennis and Tamara Smith; $25 from Mike and Pam Jones; $20 from Dan and Pam Ainsworth; $20 from Doug and Donna Johnson; $20 from Donna Smith and Jim Siler; and $10 from Kay Cook.
