Dear Santa,
This year for Chrismtas I need clothes. I want an X Box because it is broken. I hope I get the Empire Lego set. I wish I coudoo to New York City.
Love Ryan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hello! Santa I want godZila for Christmas nd a science kit, I have been ice.
Your friend Trevor
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year I for Chrismtas I need new underwere I want a Star Wars Redutrn of the Jedi lego set because I don’t have oNe yet. I hope I get a spy walkie talie so I can spy on my Dad. I wish my dad could have 3 days off.
your Friend, Jacob
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hello! How’s the North Pole? Are you actually real? you know what I want for Christmas here’s my list. I want a Pair of Yeezy, and a iPhone 6s with a Popsocket. I know this sounds expensive. Bye Bye!
Your Friend, Canyon
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Santa I want for Christmas is a gtere and a Christmas book. Have I been good Santa. Can I have Play-Doh and aie skateboard!
Your friend Jaxon
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want slime kits for Christmas because I like how it feels. I hope I get new cozy onesies. I wish I could have my family with me so I can have fun and see every body in my family.
Sincerley, Aubrey
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I wish you a happy Christmas eve. How’s the North Pole. Are you really busy. I am only allowed to get tow presents this year. I am fine. I really want makeup ad Princus Jasmine legos. Thank you.
Your friend, Jasmine
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need sone snacks at my house. I want ice skates. I get a necklace. I wish for my sisters to have beautiful earrings.
Love, Kassidy
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want Bokygon for Chritmas Plese? you are nice. I hope I am on the nice list. I love Bikygon. How’s the north Pole. I believe in you. I like POkemon cards. Do you Achiego Dawn Chimnes Sant.
Your Friend, Riley
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hello HOw’s the north pole? going I have a few questions. am I on the nice list or am I not. how is miss clos. I also want in xbox and a ps4 and a PS1 and a Phone and Santa are you an Elf.
Your friend, Davyen
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
first Hillo Sante nick What is Chismis neveall about my grads are noing. hishe than at theye beginning of theye year after I had a B in reading and fiany A+ in everything els. I do like vickgin and comet and riodof I wold like a coin Dog and A iPhone 111. It Whats nice seeing you santa bye.
Your F Friend Brogan
* * * * *
Dear Sata,
These are the things I want for Christmas. I would like a iPhonex. I also want a Xbox one. Please bring me a laptop. Finally, I want a gopro I hope you have a mery Christms!
Your friend, Autam
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Here are a few thing I want for Christmas. I would like a phone because I brag adont my mom so phone. I also want a New huverdord chore her because I lost mine. Please bring me a pupy. finally I really want a lago seat. I hope you have a merry Christmas Santa!
Youy Friend, Keaton
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
These are the things I’m hoping for this Christmas. I would like a JoJo siwa seale for Christmas. I also wont a Scechbook. pleae bring me the game of Twister. Finilay, I want Christmas books. I hope you have a cerry Chrismas Santa. Chrismas is cool
You friend Clarissa
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need new toothpast. becose my brother is hoggin git all. I want LOL everything because I love LOLs Suprises. For Chrstimas I hafe I get the huge LOL Box. I wish I could get santa a sleigh wash sho he could keep his sleigh clean.
Sincerely, Alizabeth
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need socks. I want diapers because I arn out for my babies I hope I get a Dog. I wish I could go to chuckie cheese with my family
Love Morgan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need boots. I want a 5 pack of walkie talkies because then we can spy on our cousings. I hope I get a kid camera. I wish I could get some animal heatphons
Your friend, Ellie
Dear Santa,
this year for Christmas I need new socks. I want a puppy for Chrstimas because I have no pets. I hpe I get a puppy. I wish at could gie Ellie a new necklace from me.
Love, Tianne
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
These are the things I want for Christmas. I would like a jojo box because they look nice. I also want jojo shoes so I can wene them evry day. Please bring me new doll close beause I like dolls. Finally, I really want new pagamas because mine are to small. I hope you have a merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend, Monica
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Christmas? I would like a barby borls because I love to play with barby borls. I also want an elf because they look funny. Please bring me a Blagit osi’m not ffeeze. Finally I really at a lol Barby burl house because it’s fun to have. Think you forevery than?
Your friend Addilyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
These are the thing I’m hoping to get for Chrstimas. I would l ike a neckels because I can wair it on my birthday. I also wwant a ton uv of paper because I like to jrol. Please bring me a stufy because I can sleep with it. Finally I really want a new phon because I ned now pohne. Thanks you for these things
your friend Alex
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrstimas I need a hat to keep my head warm. I want a Mdden do video game. I hope I get a PUPPY because they’;re cte. I wish I could get a new phone for my dad.
Your friend Keagan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Christmas? I would like a pohne because y tablet broke. Please bring me a xbox because I want one. Finally I really want a comper because my bother has one so it makes me jelly. Thank you Santa and Mrs. Calws.
Your friend Leve
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I want for Chrstimas. I would like a galaxy I phone because I could talk to my cousin. I also want Brett Farve’s jersey because I’m his biggest fan!. FInaly, I really want a green bay packer football helmet because I could play football. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Layne
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Could you pleae bring me these things for Chrismass. I would like a toy because I was good. I also want a toy robot. Plesae brin me a toy car.
Finally, really want a toy cat. I hope you have a Merry Christmas santa.
your fiend Josiah
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Chrstimas. and I would like a lago batman and I also want a big sou pett man I rilly want a big batman I want bay rihig.
Your friend Trevor
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Ho! ho! Ho! Merry Christmas. I need jeans. I want Avengers fight for the green time stone Lego set. I hope I get Disney plus and a lot of Pokémon cards. I think my sister deserves Harry Potter Lego sets.
thank you, Dawson
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I want for Christmas. I would like everyone who doesn’t have clean water and good food to get clean water and food because a lot of people die from it. I also want cancer to be cured because my grandma died from it. Please bring me and my family a Merry Christmas. Finally, I really want my sister Taylor to get a good job. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend, Danika
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I love CHistmas! Here are a few things I would like I want a Pokémon Plays mat. I hope I get a Pokémon and a swich. Please I wish you gave me some more borlox people and cars of roblox Santa I hope you lik my leter.
love Landon
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a new par of socks. I want gymnast bars. I really hope I get gymnast bars. I wish my friend Kayla get a new bike and helmet. I hope you have a good Christmas. Ho! Ho! ho!
Love, Maddi
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a shrnt. I want a ps5 th Chistmas. I hope I and my family will have a good life. I wish I’ll have a dog for Christmas. I hope you will have a good Christmas.
your frend Xavier
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I love Chrstimas here are a few things I would like. I need a xbox 360. I want Pokémon. I hope a I get a mokintcul. I wish my coin cad com.
Sinser Bentley
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
This year I need a new Star for our tree. I want a magi, pad to write Merry Chrstmas. I hope I get a big lol surprise. I wish my family would get together to go to Florida to see my grama.
Sincerely, Avery
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hi! how are you? I need a hairtles for my hair I want a fake pppy and a fake pony that I can ride one olnda watch I wish it was nsowing outside. I think my brother wants a hotwhis
love frind from Sophia
Dear Santa,
These are the things I hope to get for Christmas. I would like a American Girl closet because I want to be abel to put my clows in for them please! a big one. I also want American Girl car. Finaly, I want Mrs. Harmon to have a good Chrimas! I hope you have a merny Christmas Santa!
Your friend, Brenleigh
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Chrismas? I would like sum knownalpolis. I also want a case wuv macup please brin gme knou hedfons to pluin my tablit. Finalli, I really wat a stan caroce that will play ines bi yor voes. thak you Santa andMrs. Clalls.
Your friend Peyton
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need a new comforter. I want a giant cat stuffed animal because I have always wanted one. I hope I get an LoL doll surprise. I wish I could give my brother a big Christmas hug.
Sincerely, Kayla
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrismas I need a winter coat. I want a Star Wars Lego set because I don’t have any. I hope I get a wwe action figures. I wish my dad could Play baseball out side with me.
Love Trevon
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need socks. I want LoL dolls for Christmas because my brothers threw them a way. I hope I get a Nintendo switch game. I wish that my mom and dad would get to play with me.
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
This year far Christmas I need new shoes. I want a new go pro because I want to make videos I hope to get a computer. I wish I could get my brother a pajama shirt.
Love, Jason
Dear Santa,
This year Christmas I need new gloves. I want a spaceship Lego set. I hope I get a Gamestop card. I wish I could get my mom a new stapler.
Your friend, Hayden
Dear Satna,
I’m hoping to get Christmas I would want earrings Please. I also want a toy Pony for Christmas. Please bring me JoJo shoes. Finally I really want is highhels and a frozen drees very much and a neckless. Thank you Mrs. Claus and Satna.
Your friend, Payton
Dear Santa,
I want a rc car and a rc truck ples! I also ant a gutter. I want a monopoly pleas. In plas how is the North Pole? Can I have a big specher and a tabblet.
your Friend Jackson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot hat can do my homework And a remote control car a Big one, And a XBOX 360, And a skateboard, And 2 DS’s for me and Dawson, And a Pokémon Ball that has a Pokémon inside it, And 2 Controlers For the xbox 350 and is Rudolph behaving?
Your friend, Delbert
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I want for Christmas. I would like a new nerf gun called a Elite titan blaster. I also want a cheetah beast blaster. Please bring me a new video game called JeDi fallen order. Finally I really want a zero gravity Laser. Thank you Santa.
Your friend, Brycen
Dear Santa,
These are the thangs I’m hoping to get for Christmas. I would like toy cars because I have a clathin. I also want candy because like candy. Please bring me pokemon so I can battal my sister. Finally I really want a drown because my drown browck. I hope I get these thangs.
your frind, Chaz
Dear Santa,
Hollow! How Mr. gingalds doing? I want a Skateboard. Do you go on vcashis? Is wanta a gatars. Trenton ben wantaing everything of mine. mr. gingolds gev me candy. How is Mrs. Clas boing. Is there little hoves for your Elfs. I ben asing mr. gingals question tatle. My Dad’s ben kiking in.
Your friends Kiersten
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need a Phone. I want a necklace for Christmas because ine broke. I hope I get a Go Pro camera. I wish my mom and dad would stop working so I can play with them more.
Love Kaiden
Dear Santa
These are the things Im hoping Christmas. I would like a infonellPro. I also want a ulechric skuoler. Please bring me baby Pupey. Finally I really want a ulechric forweeler that takes gas please. thank you for brining all my stuffe I asked ror.
Your friend Daniel
Dear Santa
Here a few things I want Christmas I would like Nef Gun besue I can play army. I also want game for my niteno swich. becase I have brley aney. Please bring me iPhone II becase My siter has 1. Finally I want a computer becase I want one. I hope you have a merry Chrismas.
Your frend Gavyn
Dear Santa,
This year for chrismis I wont flln preis al wlbol pol rpinin loh alnlywn psivlod blimpy cosin
Dear Santa
Hore are a few things I want for Christmas. I would like a new stoking because it is old. I also want a minkraft game for my Nintendo. Please bring me a face ot you made out of clay becos your nice. Finally, I really want is a grobpro. I hope you have a merry Christmas santa!
Your friend Liam
Dear Santa,
Hello! For Christmas I want a doll. I wunt pokemon. I wunt a gtar. I wunt a grtar lesin. Why do you go down the chimdey? Why down’t opin the doore? do your elvz do all fo the raneirg gifs? What do you do wir the evis are bizey?
Your Friend Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Ps4 Xbox Nintedo swich a Prodrgy ericc and amy guys. is Rudolph real? have a Graet Christmas
Your friend, Ryan
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! How are you doing? How do you make all those oys and deliver them in on night? For Cristmas I want: A orange figit cube. How many elfs do you have? I have tried my best in school. Witch list am I on: Noighty or Nice? How old are your?
Your friend, Cory
Dear Santa,
Hello! Ho’s the North pole? can I ave a nintedo switch. can I have a fortnite RL rocket luncher. can I have a fortnite RL tactichel soutgun.
Your friend, Remy
Dear Santa,
How many elf’s do you have? how is it going over there! Are you really really really busy? Is Rudolph behaving. I want to now if you can get me a apply iPod. Can you get me a iPhone 1. Can you get me some socks. Have I been nice or noighty. How old are you.
Your friends, TayLynn
Dear Santa,
Hello. For Christmas I want a switch and super smash Bros: 4 1timite, a RC helicopter, a computer, iPhone 11 Pro, ds with saper Mario 3 D1 and, wii u for the family
Your Friend, Kasen
Dear Santa,
haw are you doing I hop you are doing good. I onlee wish for 3 things als with and Pokémon cards. I will leev you bronnes And the last thing I wish for is a Zelda games.
Your Friend Williams
Pleas and thank you.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I need more ants, and underwear, and shoes. I want roller skates and ics skate. I hope I get hand sanitzer and American Gir Doll Staff. I wish my ccusin Anna cohld gedan Xbox.
Sincerely, Love Ellie
Dear Santa,
Hello! wut am I in the node list or the good list. have a good Christmas. is Rudolph behaving? I lisinto Mr. Miser You or rely nick. I love Chrtmas. if you made chrtmas thak you. You are the best.
Your friend Maddis
Dear Santa,
it is how are gow? beer santa I need is a cks. pants and new shoes. I want a new bike. I hope I get a new xbox. I wish my gran macoew! get new eallingse.
Your friend, Austin
Dear Santa,
I love Cristmas. Here are a few things I would like. I need new shoe stiring for cristmas Santa. I want more video games for Cristmas Santa. I hope for new logows for Cristmas Santa. I wish my mom get more socks for Christmas.
Love, Kahynn
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! I need now snowboots, I want a hors, I hope we miss school. I wish clohe can have glofish. Santa you are the best!
Love, Celia
Dear Santa,
Ho! HO! Ho! Mery Christmas, I need new shoes that arr Jorden shoes that fit me. I want Ps4 world war z and the ps4 game pass. I hope I be in the ice list. I whish mom dad uncles have iPhone 11. Well Santa I hope that you a mery Christmas.
Your frined, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! I need new socks. I want a thouisind dollars. I hope you have a good trip delivering toys. I wish dawson get a hot wheel track ad a hot wheel car please. Merry Christmas santa.
Senserly, Kason
Dear Santa,
I Love Christmas. Here are a few things I would like. I want a doll house that comes with dolls. Geroge and car. I will need mittens. I hope I get a Ipad. I wish that my sister gets a big ball.
from your friend Braeyln
