AYERSVILLE — An agreement was reached between the Ayersville Local Board of Education and all employees of Ayersville Local Schools on a pay freeze and step freeze, which includes administrators surrendering a wage and step increase, during its regular meeting Monday. Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, was in attendance to honor former Ayersville educator/wrestling coach Bill Ondrus.
A work session to answer questions about the 0.75%, two-year, income tax levy was held also, prior to the regular meeting (see story, this page).
Superintendent Don Diglia announced that a master contract with the Ayersville Education Association had been reached, in which teacher salaries and step increases would be frozen for one year. He announced that administrators would surrender a previously approved 2% base increase and step increase, and that all confidential, supervisory and classified employees will see pay and step freezes.
“The biggest development in the last couple of weeks, as far as the levy goes, is the teachers’ association and the school board, through the negotiating process, have come up with a one-year collective bargaining agreement,” said Diglia. “Everyone put effort into this, and buy-in, to try and get this levy passed. They are accepting a pay freeze, which includes 0% on the base and freezes steps, and there is no stipend, it’s a complete pay freeze.
“We thank the teachers for working with us to make it happen, and we thank the community for their work in helping to get this levy passed,” added Diglia.
Following the meeting, Adam Baker, co-president of the Ayersville Education Association, put out a statement on the collective bargaining agreement.
“The Ayersville Education Association would like to thank the board of education and the administration for taking part in a productive collective bargaining session. The teachers recognize the difficult financial situation the school is currently in. By bargaining early and taking a pay freeze, we are hopeful that this demonstrates the teachers’ willingness to help the district maintain the quality of education provided here at Ayersville. We also ask the community to please consider passing the proposed levy as the potential cuts will negatively impact the education of the students and the lives of the staff here at Ayersville.”
All resolutions concerning the pay and step freezes were approved by the board.
Before honoring Ondrus, Riedel gave a brief update on school funding and the EdChoice voucher system, saying both topics are receiving a lot of attention in Columbus. He then went on to read a document from the Ohio General Assembly, honoring Ondrus for his induction to the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and his impact on students, before the two shook hands.
Later, the board accepted the resignation of Ayersville Middle School principal Kirk Jones, effective March 31. At a town hall meeting on Jan. 22 to discuss the levy, it was reported that Jones would step down from his position as principal. Several of the board members and teachers in attendance thanked Jones for his contributions, including bringing the 7 Mindsets program to the district.
In addition, the 2020-21 school calendar was approved, with the first day of school scheduled for Aug. 31. The last day of school is scheduled for May 27, 2021, with graduation held on May 30, 2021.
In other business, the board:
• approved the transfer of $50,000 from the general fund to the severance fund for 2019-20.
• okayed the creation of fund 499-9320 K-12 prevention education in the amount of $10,797, which is grant money awarded to the district for vaping education for 2019-20, and for use with the 7 Mindsets program for 2020-21.
• accepted the amounts and rates as set by the budget commission, authorized the necessary tax levies, and sent them to be certified by the Defiance County auditor.
• accepted the resignation of Dan Mix as head boys and girls indoor and outdoor track and field coach, effective Jan. 15.
• voted to hire Val Cline as assistant treasurer, on an hourly as-needed basis, effective Feb. 7, at a rate of $20.72.
• approved a three-year, 260-day, non-certified administrative contract for Mark Giesige as maintenance director/transportation supervisor, effective March 1, 2020-July 31, 2022; and a one-year employment contract for Kent Holsopple as part-time assistant to the treasurer, effective Feb. 19.
• rescinded the supplemental contracts of Tammy Johnston and Scott Wichman as co-assistant track coaches, and approved Johnston as assistant track coach and Wichman as head boys and girls track coach.
• okayed Eric Roberts (50%) and Jeff Strata (50%) as boys tennis coaches for 2019-20.
• voted for Tom Weber, Isela Cook, Kevin Florence and Beau Hahn as category II volunteers.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school cheerleaders to the OASSA state cheerleading competition in Pickerington, Feb. 28-29.
• okayed participation in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2020-21.
• voted for an agreement with Julian & Grube of Westerville, to apply agreed upon procedures related to the cost report process as required by the Ohio Department of Education-Medicaid School Program in accordance with the Ohio Administrative Code. The periods covered are July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020 and July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
• okayed the updated list of certified substitutes, and the updated list of paraprofessionals/classified substitutes from the NwOESC for 2019-20.
• accepted the following donations: $286.30 from All-American Publishing to the athletic department for schedule poster advertising; $563.40 to the elementary principal’s fund from BoxTops for Education; and $6,000 from the Ayersville Athletic Boosters to be used for payment of the land lease.
