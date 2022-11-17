PAULDING — Recent active aggressor training and recognition of a school volleyball team were highlights of this district’s school board meeting on Tuesday.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz reported that the recent training in ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) active aggressor event training was successful.
“We had a debriefing with the local law enforcement,” reported Amstutz. “Timing and communication overall were good ... a couple of things they want us to do are make it more realistic and have more random drills. They would also like us to do it again this school year — unannounced.”
He also reported that fencing needs to be installed at Paulding elementary and the gate at Oakwood building needs update. Cameras and PA systems need updates as well as door locks.
Paulding Middle School Principal Tanya Rickenberg introduced the eighth-grade volleyball team and reported on the season.
“They (the volleyball team) went, believe this or not, in two years, 36-0,” Rickenberg said. “It is amazing to see what they have done. ...I have never seen a group of girls work together as a team so well as they do. ... They didn’t lose a game last year, so you would expect they were going to do well. The went from ‘good’ to being ‘amazing.’”
Treasurer Kim Jones reported that income tax for October was about $100,000 higher than last year at this time.
“That’s primarily due to low unemployment rates,” said Jones. “People are making more money so the withholdings and deductions are higher as well.”
She also reported on the income for the district with an outlook going forward.
“We are projected to overspend about $400,000 by the end of the year,” Jones added. “If you look at the expenditures you see that we are spending more than what we have coming in. Primarily this is due to salaries and fringes which are our largest expenses. I know that I probably sound like a broken record, but there is only so much you can do. ... We still have ESSER money to spend over the next year and a half, and I will continue to look at ways of driving down expenses to offset that $400,000.”
Jones pointed out the she and the superintendent are working on options to get expenses down.
In other news, the board:
• viewed a video clip of the recent Veterans Day program by the students. Over 100 veterans visited the district between the Oakwood and Paulding school buildings.
• approved a professional day for mental health training on Nov. 28 with school canceled for students that day.
• approved one-year extracurricular contracts.
• approved participation for 25 students in the Ohio Leadership Institute’s Model United Nations Competition in Columbus, Dec. 4-6.
• met in executive session to consider the employment and compensation of public employees or officials.
