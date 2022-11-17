Winning volleyball team

The Paulding eighth-grade girls volleyball team went 36-0 over two years and was recognized at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Pictured here are, front row, from left: Estie Pease, Olivia Breier, Mariah Klopfenstein and Tori Schlatter; and back row, from left: Coach Emily Taylor, Kate Manz, Jayla Griffith, Kayleigh Dunham, Darcy Taylor, Myrriah Manz and Vivi Myers.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

PAULDING — Recent active aggressor training and recognition of a school volleyball team were highlights of this district’s school board meeting on Tuesday.


