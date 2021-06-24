The Defiance City Board of Education approved a new contract for members of the Ohio Association of Public School Empl oyees (OAPSE) 009, as well as a pair of memorandums of understanding (MOU) with the association, during it regular meeting Wednesday evening.
In addition, the board hired Teresa Pfieffer as the new 3-5 principal at Defiance Elementary School, (see related story, Page A1), and held its annual records commission meeting prior to the regular meeting.
Approved was a three-year master contract with OAPSE 009 members, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024. The contract calls for a 3% wage increase the first year, and a 2.5% increase each in years two and three.
A MOU with the association concerning a high-deductible healthcare plan with a health savings account was also approved.
“It was a tremendous collaborative negotiation with our Ohio Association of Public School Employees, and their representative,” said Morton. “How it works, is the membership tries to bring in a member of each classification to the table, that way no one is left out. What I appreciated most, is nobody brought anything selfishly to the table, everyone had the school district’s best interest in mind, especially when it comes to health care.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the collaborative effort brought to the table,” continued Morton. “We thought it was fair to give them the wage increases that were decided upon in bargaining. During the past year, they went above and beyond sanitizing classrooms, the kitchen, cafeteria, buses, etc ... and they went above and beyond to keep our students and all our staff safe. That’s why we included the pandemic response stipend.”
The board went on to approve a pandemic response stipend for the membership, in which employees will receive a one-time stipend for the work that went into getting school buildings and transportation ready for the school year, and the work that went into keeping everyone safe during the year. A 3% stipend will be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, totaling $58,135.
Jacob Moser, a middle school intervention specialist, was approved for a two-year contract as the director of alternative education, effective with the 2021-22 school year.
In this new administrative role, Moser will oversee students who are in need of specialized help at the alternative education site at Defiance Middle School. The district plans to partner with local agencies to help provide services such life coaching, counseling, mental health services and/or other specialized needs.
Said Morton: “What Jacob will be doing is overseeing students who could use, or are in need specialized help, instead of each principal overseeing their own students. The good thing is, Jacob has his administrator license, he can attend IEP (individualized education plan) meetings, review and sign IEPs, and he also has the classroom experience as an intervention specialist to work with young people with disabilities.
“The whole point is for us to figure out how we, as a district, can support a child in crisis. That’s why we want Jacob in this position,” added Morton. “He was by far the best candidate, and we know he will do a great job.”
The superintendent shared the district’s 2021 quality profile, which is part of the district’s strategic plan. Morton explained the profile is a snapshot of what took place in the district during 2020-21.
The profile is available to view at defiancecityschools.org by clicking on “District Info.” The profile can be found at the right of that webpage.
In other business, the board:
• okayed temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2022; and final certificate of estimated resources and final appropriation modifications for fiscal year 2021.
• voted to participate in the Federal Lunch and Breakfast programs for 2021-22.
• renewed the property, fleet, liability and cyber insurance for 2021-22 with First Insurance and Investments, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, at a cost of $160,176, an increase of $22,922.
• approved a two-year agreement with McManus, Dosen & Co., certified public accountants, for Medicaid audit reports at a cost of $4,900 per year.
• okayed the following employments effective with 2021-22: Aerica Fackler, high school intervention specialist; and Lauren Perry, middle school intervention specialist.
• voted for the following transfers effective with 2021-22: Kathleen Batt, from elementary intervention specialist to K-2 co-teacher; and Laura Martinez, from fifth-grade intervention specialist to third-grade intervention specialist.
• approved Joshua Busch as a substitute bus driver and Erin Willitzer as a substitute aide/cafeteria, for 2021-22.
• okayed several supplemental contracts for 2021-22.
• adopted several textbooks for the district at an approximate cost of $481,537.59.
• voted for an agreement with Mercy Defiance Hospital to perform random drug-testing on student athletes, for a period of one year, effective Aug. 1.
• approved Defiance City Schools as the fiscal agent for ECSE-IDEA grant consortium and for Title III, English language acquisition grant consortium.
• accepted the following donations: $25 from Steve and Jodi Wahl to the athletic department in memory of Scott Keck; $275 from Hazel Keck to the athletic department in memory of Scott Keck; and a Selmer alto saxophone from Ken and Carrie Wetstein to the band department with an estimated value of $300.
