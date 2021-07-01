NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education reached a two-year agreement with its OAPSE-AFSCME Local 4, AFL-CIO Local 314, employees during its regular meeting Wednesday.
In addition, the board recognized student-athletes who participated at state, heard year-end attendance and district nurse reports, and a projects update by business manager Cory Niekamp (see related story, Page A8).
Superintendent Erick Belcher thanked those involved for a smooth negotiating process in coming to the new agreement.
“The agreement is a win-win for both the district, as well as the OAPSE/AFSCME staff at Napoleon,” said Belcher. “This agreement was reached through collaboration and a positive approach to solving our district’s needs. This agreement is both fiscally responsible, and allows the district to maintain a competitive package where the district can maintain and recruit quality staff to serve our students and community.
“The district would like to thank the OAPSE/AFSCME staff for their hard work and dedication to being positive partners to the Napoleon Area Schools,” added Belcher.
The agreement includes a 3% salary increase for confidential staff for fiscal year 2022, and a 2.5% salary increase for fiscal year 2023. The board also approved the adoption of the confidential staff salary schedule for 2022-23.
Educational aides were approved for the same percentage of salary increases for 2022 and 2023.
In addition, staff electing the high deductible health plan (HDHP) will be eligible to participate in a health savings account (HSA), with the board matching employee contributions up to $250 (single) or $500 (family), per calendar year for 2022-23.
The board will also contribute $1,250 (single) or $2,500 (family) as a plop in January of each year. Eligible full-time educational aides will pay 10% for either HDHP or Access Plus coverage.
A records commission meeting, that included board president Ty Otto, treasurer Michael Bostelman and Belcher, was held Wednesday, with a list of records to be disposed of to the Ohio Historical Society was approved.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of the following individuals: Amanda Flathers, bus driver, effective Aug. 25; Alexis Weidenhamer, preschool teacher, effective with 2020-21; Jill Petee, Don Eberle and Corey Kreinbrink, Napoleon High School summer school instructors, at the rate of $29.02 per hour; Pam Ledbetter, Terri Haase, Elizabeth Hopkins, Lisa Keller, Shonda Hatfield, Roberta Rowland, Brittney Hanson and Jodi Maxcy, as full-time building aides for 2021-22; Megan Gerken, school counselor at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School.
• accepted the resignation from the following individuals: Kathleen Strange, bus driver, for the purpose of retirement, effective July 31. Strange served the district for 24 years; and Jason Ohlemacher, Title I teacher, effective June 29.
• OK’d Megan Koppenhoffer as eighth-grade girls’ basketball coach; and Kara Miller as seventh-grade girls’ basketball coach.
• voted for several substitute teachers and paraprofessional substitutes for 2021-22; and the substitute list and paraprofessional list from the NwOESC.
• approved agreements with the following entities for 2021-22: NWOCA on a technical services agreement; Great Lakes Biomedical to provide students drug/alcohol testing at a cost of $16,000; Wadsworth Service for building mechanical systems service/preventative maintenance at a cost of $20,520; Northwest State Community College on a clinical affiliation agreement to provide a clinical educational experience for nursing students.
• OK’d the Free and Reduced Lunch & Breakfast Program for 2021-22.
• authorized the use of the school name for gymnastics and bowling to compete in OHSAA competition; and the use of the school name for indoor track & field, Napoleon Equestrian Team, and Napoleon United e-sports as club sports, and allow the clubs to use the Napoleon High School logo and name for competition.
• ratified the following contracts: Northern Buckeye Education Council for the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy; with Red Rover Technologies on a service agreement; and an NWOCA membership for fiscal year 2022.
• adopted a resolution for temporary appropriations for 2021-22 with a general fund increase of approximately 3.2% and permanent improvement increase of 26.7%; and approved the appropriation modifications.
• voted for an advance of $1,000 from the general fund to St. Augustine Catholic School, to be repaid in 2022.
• approved a resolution not to provide career-technical education in grades 7-8.
