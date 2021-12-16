HOLGATE — A class helps students to prepare for life after high school is now in its third year in Holgate schools.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers, reported to the Holgate School Board on Wednesday evening that Cheryl Sonnenberg, a “veteran Consumer Science teacher” teaches the elective course for seniors that is called “Adulting 101”.
According to Meyers, “It is a semester course aimed at exploring topics that will help prepare students for adult life beyond the school walls. It is based on the Ohio Career Field Technical Content Standards and encompasses the following: community speakers, weekly cooking labs, presentations, projects, discussions, research, videos, hands-on activities.”
Topics for the speakers range from car maintenance and changing a tire to reviews of various emergency services, responsibilities of dog ownership, finances and applying for a job.
“Some other daily life skills (i.e., how to tie a tie, sew on a button, iron a shirt, cook a meal, balance a checkbook, do laundry, wrap a present, write a thank you note) are also included,” added Meyers.
Adding on the classes success, a second semester is now being added. The new class is called “Adulting 102” and Meyers said, “Students can take the course for a full year if it fits in their schedules.”
Speaking about the teacher, Meyers said, “We’re so proud of Mrs. Sonnenberg’s passion and idea-generating for this important curriculum, and our students’ interest in becoming well-rounded citizens who can function confidently in life beyond high school.”
In her report, Meyers also said that four security cameras had been added or updated around the school — the upgrades were done at the guidance office and the gym hallway; new cameras had been added at the high school entrance and in the cafeteria. Switches for the cameras will be installed on Dec. 29.
Other upgrades to the school include:
• addition of four Synexis blades in the cafeteria’s hydrogen peroxide air sanitation system will aid in killing germs. The installation will happen over the Christmas break and one of the air units will go in the field house. ESSER funds were used to fund the project.
• a water softener has been ordered on Dec. 9 but is not expected for 10-12 weeks; probably around Spring Break.
• the concrete work on the courtyard patio, now finished and in January, furniture will be chosen for the space. This project, too, was paid for by ESSER funds.
• gravel portion of the connecting driveway between the east and south parking lots is complete. In the spring, the concrete approach to the east parking lot will be completed. The asphalt portion has one quote so far and expected completion is Fall 2022. There will also be a 370 foot long by 20 foot wide speed bump added which will cover two lanes of traffic.
Meyers also reported that two grants have been applied for. The first is an Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) school safety grant. No updates of the grant were available, including whether the grant was approved.
A federally funded before and after school program since 2012, the 21st Century Grant, is in its final year. According to Meyers, from 2012-22, the grant will have brought in $1,487,500.00. “This program has formed community partnerships, done countless family events, provided week-long summer day camps, helped students with academics, provided experiences that families might not have had without it,” said Meyers.
One example of funding through the 21st Century Grant is the archery program, according to Meyers — a program that includes eight students.
In other news, the board:
• increased the wellness grant by $880;
• increased PI fund by $39,000;
• approved an employment contract with Kent Seemann as treasurer, effective Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2027;
• agreed to an addendum to Superintendent Kelly Meyers’ contract, effective Jan. 1, 2022-May 31, 2023;
• approved Ruth Wenziger as substitute teacher, effective Dec. 6, 2021;
• approved the list of substitute teachers from the NwOESC;
• approved Bradley Hurst as volunteer indoor track coach for 2021-22;
• approved the agreement between Great Lakes Biomedical and the Holgate School Board for bus driver drug/alcohol testing and physicals, effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022;
• approved membership dues to the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, $100;
• agreed to the purchase of a replacement water softener, $38,474.73;
• approved a professional day for staff on May 4, 2022;
• accepted the donation of $1,208.81 (proceeds from the flag football program) to the athletic department from Holgate Football Parents Group;
• elected Greg Thomas as President Pro-Tem for the January organizational meeting to be held on Jan. 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.