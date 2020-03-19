NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education extended several administrative and supervisory contracts during its regular meeting of the board, held via teleconference, on Wednesday evening.
In addition, superintendent Erik Belcher shared the district’s plan of action to educate and feed students in the district during the mandatory closure due to coronavirus (COVID-19) that Gov. Mike DeWine announced last Thursday (see related story, Page A1).
Administrators and supervisors that were approved for extended three-year contracts include: Brian Burden, junior/senior high school assistant principal, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023; Jennifer Conner, food service supervisor, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023; and Andrew Ham, junior/senior high school athletic director, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023.
Also approved for extended three-year contracts were: Jeff Nicely, transportation supervisor, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023; Jared Rex, technology coordinator, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023; Michele Roberts, junior/senior high school assistant principal, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023; and Adam Niese, 3-6 elementary principal, 206 days effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2021 and 215 days, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2023.
“This group has shown great leadership, and they have helped make my transition here as smooth as possible,” said Belcher. “They are all valued members of Napoleon Area City Schools.”
In July, a campus-improvement agreement between the city and the school district was passed by Napoleon City Council, following discussions to improve a school-owned stretch of Clairmont Avenue from Westmoreland Avenue to Briarheath Drive.
Per the agreement, the school district will reconstruct its portion of Clairmont Avenue, then dedicate it to the city. The city would in turn reimburse the district $50,000 for three years starting in 2020. The deal also addresses the bus lot area, the stone patch in front of Napoleon Elementary School and ball field parking.
On Wednesday, the board approved Belcher, treasurer Michael Bostelman and business manager Cory Niekamp, to enter into an agreement with Hohenbrink Excavating of Findlay for work on the project at a cost not to exceed $326,456.59. In addition, the board approved seeking engineering services to study parking and traffic flow along Westmoreland Avenue, as part of the project, which is expected to be complete by Aug. 1.
“These are the next steps,” said Belcher. “The engineering study will allow us to see what we need to do to alleviate the problems that have been identified.”
In other business, the board:
• approved FMLA leave for up to 12 weeks for Rebecca Walston, beginning Jan. 29; and Aaron Walston, beginning Jan. 29.
• okayed the transfer of Tyson Murdock to an assistant custodian position at Napoleon Elementary, effective March 9; and reverted the position of Terry Weber to assistant custodian at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School, effective March 9.
• terminated the contract of Emily Gasche as assistant custodian with Napoleon Area City Schools, effective March 9; and approved her as a custodial substitute, effective March 9.
• voted for Megan Sherman as a homebound instruction tutor for a kindergarten student, effective March 6.
• accepted the resignation/retirement of Denise Lalonde, intervention specialist at Napoleon High School, effective May 31 or until the school year is officially complete. Lalonde has served the district for 24 years.
• approved Kevin Milius as interim head girls track coach; Michael Murphy as head girls soccer coach; Melissa Shaw as varsity assistant girls soccer coach; Branden Turner and Sam Wesche as volunteer baseball coaches; and Gary Ebaugh as volunteer softball coach.
• okayed Mya Rayoum for early graduation.
• ratified contracts with Bowling Green State University to conduct a distance internship program in nutrition and dietetics field experience; and the NwOESC governing board client services agreement at the rate of $34.40 per hour, billed monthly.
• voted for the 2020-21 Napoleon Elementary handbook for students in grades 3-6.
• approved the substitute list for teachers and paraprofessionals from the NwOESC for 2019-20.
• accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission to authorize the necessary tax levies and certify them to the county auditor.
• okayed the following change fund for 2019-20: NHS/Jr. High drama change fund — K. Dietrich — $200-$600.
• accepted the following donations: $60 from Frost Insurance to be used toward students in the district that have a negative lunch balance; $16,350 from the class of 2020 to Napoleon Junior/Senior High School for construction of an outdoor learning area.
• accepted the following donations to the Napoleon Elementary for PBIS: four YETI mugs from Kurtz Ace Hardware; $30 in coupons from Adams Restaurant; a Napoleon stocking hat from Avina’s; $25 in coupons from Chief; $30 in coupons from Country Gourmet; $100 in coupons from Dr. Jeff Heinrich’s Dental; discount coupon from Fringe Hair Salon; free membership from Fruchey’s Health & Wellness; 30 haircut coupons from Jeffrey’s Barbershop; six bracelets from Jewelry by LH; $50 from Larry Vocke (Meister & Associates); six packages of Avoplex from Moxi Salon; 40 bags of coffee from Napoleon Church of the Nazarene; $150 from Ninja Sushi; backpack from Three Cord; two free haircuts from Wildcat Barber; and a socket set from Woods Auto Supply.
